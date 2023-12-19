My Favorite Christmas – By Mrs. Mohr’s 3rd Grade Class

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The best part of Christmas is opening gifs with family and friends. I hang gifs on the tree. And gandpa or gandma helping you with the christmas tree. And one more thing is gifs are the best part of Christmas. Those are the best parts of Christmas

Cori Smith

The best part of Christmas is gathering with my family. We go to our grandma and grandpa’s house. We are always the first to be here. Here are four reasons why: We have hot chocholate, cookies, pizza, and turkey. We open presents. We say our prayers during dinner then play games like air hockey, foosball, and hide and seek. Then we say our goodbye to our family and go home. Then those are the four reason’s that I know are the best parts of Christmas.

Ava Beaulieu

The best part about Christmas is that you get to be with family and friends. and you can open presents and bake cookies and stuff. You also might go over to your grandma’s and grandpa’s house sometimes. I kinda like the know but my birthday is when it snows! I like snow because it’s close to Christmas. (And my birthday!) You can build snowmen. I also love decorating the house and tree! You can sit by a fireplace. That’s why I love Christmas

Briella Zachman

The best part of Christmas is spending time with family and friends. I think it is fun because I love haveing to play with family and getting to sit down and eat food together. We talk and laph together. We play games and we have fun. We also do things for the adults. These are the things that make Christmas the best!

Della Veitch

The best part christmas is spending time with your famley, your cusins, your grandpaerens opening peresents with you famley members is fun. The was the best Christmas.

Michael Falley

The best part of Christmas is opening preseints becaus I like it wenevrebody crowds all arond me wen I open presints. Another best park is eting cukys. My mom make the best curys ever. This is the best Cristmas Ever!

Woodrow Shilts

The best part of Christmas is having to go to my grandma J’s houes and open presents at her houes. We also play gesing the presents and steling presents. It is fun when we open presents at grandma’s houes. It is fun when we play games. These are the things that I like when Christmas starts.

Levi Hollister

The best part of Christmas is spending time with family. When family members come to our house to have a Christmas party I am so excited to eat food and watch the Packers. Go Pack Go! I like when we decorate our house and cookies. When we go outside I love to have a snowball fite and when we go sleding. I love when we put snow on our slide and slide down it. Thhese are the best parts of Christmas

Aubrey Berge

The best part of Christmas is the prezents. They have gifs. It is fun to play with the gifts. Santa gave me a lot. I love prezents.

Ivan Olson

The best part of chrismis is you git to meet family and grandmas. you git to open presents with friends. you git to hang out with family and friends. you also play board games with family. Our family will have snowball fights and then we hav hot coco. than we go to sleep. These are the things that make christmas the best.

Austin Needham

The best part of Christmas is spending time with my family because they give you love, presents, and well everything I guss. We open presents at my Grandma’s and Grandpa’s house, we make my favorit tipe of Christmas cookie, and we sleep in really late. I love spending time with my family and everyone else should to.

Lydia Walley

The best part of Christmas for me is presents because you get toys, arcade games and pinball machines. There are stockings to. Stocking are for small presents. These are the best parts of Christmas. For me and my family.

Auggie Voy

The best part of Christmas is getting to decorate and bake cookies for Santa. I like to do those things cause I get to see how my family likes to celebrate the holidays. Decorating is super fun. You get to put up the really cool lights on the Christmas tree. You get to put up the awesome stockings. Getting to bake cookies is so fun. You get to put the frosting and sprinkles on the cookies. Those are the best parts of Christmas for me

Bella-Lynne Slotevig