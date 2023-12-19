My Favorite Christmas – By Mrs. Kiekhafer’s 3rd Grade Class

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

My favorite Christmas was last year. We played a game with my cousins. I got a tresur bot, a nintendo, and sorry. We had a lot of fun.

by Oliver Spielman

Last years Christams I was a Loone on Chritams eve. I woak up and told my mom to open presents with me. I saw a big prestent it was for me i was so exsidid skremed yippey! And i opend the prestent it was a masif big nerf gun it was from fortnight! It was askar. And pokeymon My mom, Dad,, dog, brother, sister. And i got lots of candy in my stoking! I got a good pokemon. card a chrzard xram bow.

Quinton Ackerlund

My favorite Christmas was last year. We played find the golden Pickele, we go to get a tree at a Place. and then we go to our grandpa’s and grandmas house. We made cookies and we bace them. we get Pjs we tack a pikcher wite my cousin and my brather. we get cahfy and we watch christmas moveies.

Cecelia Stewart

My favorite Christmas was 2022. First, me and my sister woke up early. Next, I gatherd my presents in a pile for me to open. The last, When my mom got home we opened our presents. That was my favorite Christmas.

by Trevor Wolf

My favorite cristmas was in 2021. we would make cookeis and ran deer food for santa and his rain deer. Andra, Brana, Courtny, emma, Jake, Gerome, Gerard, elisha moma, dady, and eliet would all com over for cristmas at my house. I got a bean bag, dagon action figers, how to train your dagon light fury plush, and how to train your dagon light fury. I loved that christmas and i hope you loved reading about it.

by Savannah Eide

My favorite christmas was last year because I got a alein shooter game. hot weel sreamliner hot weel cool pen with light and candy. I did it with grandma and grandpa trad it ons. I kind of had a sagarush. THE END

Michael Radunz

My favorit Christmas was 2021 because my elf abba left a note and it said “We left a supris on your moms toe nails. They had birght pink nail polish in there hand. So, me and Coldt my brother went to see my mom. When we got there my mom had her coffee and did not have pink nail polish on. So my mom said to go look at dads toe nails and did have pink nail polish on. That is my favorit Cristmas and why.

by: Harper Holerud

My favorite Christmas was Laste year. Ferst, ever year I wake up and yel presents! Next, I wake up mom and dad. the, I ask if we can open presents. Last, we can finily open presents. and have diner. that wus my favorite cheistmas.

By, Abigail Heitkamp

My favorite christmas was last year. First I opened the presents at my house affter I ate breckfest. Then I went to my grandmas house then me and my brother open presents there. Last me and my brother play with our toys we got. I hope that you liked hereing about Last years christmas!

by Carter Baker

My favorite Cristmas was in 2021. 2021 was when I got a squishmallow The year was also funny because my brother played My Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer. It was at my uncle’s house that youra. Then we watch a movie. One of my traditions is puting up Jese. I hope you like learning about my fun and favorite Cristmas.

By Alex Scott

My favorite christmas was last year. We wait untle evre one gets her now all I want for Christmas is a Phone and a dream catcher and a real pupy.

Aliza Grabowska

My favorite Cristmas was last year. First, on Cristmas morning I woke up to a bunch of presents under the tree. Next, we opened presents and then got ready for the Cristmas party. The, we had a big dinner. Last, we opened some presents from grandma and grandpa and friends twe invited over. I hope you liked hearing about my fun Cristmas last year.

By: Mya Knutson

My favorite Christmas was last year. First, once we wokeup my mom, Hunter and my grandma had thier coffee when they were drinking thier coffee me and my sister opened presents. After we played with our presents for a little bit. Then we had hot coco we went outside and sleded. Then we made a huge snow man. My mom said we are goige out to dinner. When we got home my mom went to the store and got candy when she got back then we got matching Pj on and took a picture. Then we sat onthe couch ate candy and watched movies. I hope you had fun reading about last years christmas.

Coralise Anderson

My favorite Christmas was last year. I open presents, sing songs, eat, make cookies. my Grandma gets me presents

Jasmine Cutting

Mom, harper, Gentry, Gandma, Gandpa, Mylah, uncle Sawer, Aunty brittney were there. we got to play cups. inside of the cups were little fegets, little bags, money, chapsticks, but my Gradma had Green and red the Green was for the aults the red one was for the kids. and we got hot coco and we got to open prets.

By: Kambrie DeMoe