My Favorite Christmas – By Mr. Secraw’s 3rd Grade Class

My Favorite Christmas was when I was 6. Mw and my brothers put cookies & milk out for “santa” Back then, I didn’t really believe in santa. But almost all the other childen at my age belived in him. anyway, let’s get back to the story. You see, we usally have sleepoovers and that’s what we did! But this time we had it at my dads cousin house. They had a dog names Mutley. OR at least that’s how I THINK I spell his name. 3 days after the sleepover was over, we set up our christmas tree, watched a movie, and that’s all! My FIRST favorite. NOW that’s all. My second favorite christmas was when I was 8. This story’s really short. All we did was set up our Christmas tree, watched a movie, decorated HOLLOWEEN cookies.

Calliegh Goetz, 9

My Favorite Christmas was last years when I was 7. I like that there was snow. We played a cup game that was fun. My favorite Christmas was my big prezint in the big prezint I got a rc car. My favorite Christmas that I got to take pictures with my family.

Bentley Flug, 8

My Favorite Christmas was last year in 2022. Every year I wake up first, I wake up everybody elce. Next, we open stocking and play with some of the stuff. Then we open presents and play with some of the stuff. Next, we eat and see if Santa ate the cookies and drank teh milk and took the carrots. Then, we go to our grandma’s and grandpa’s house and we open presents and eat lunch. Then we go home and play/put stuff away. The Next day we go to our other grandma’s and grandpa’s house and open presents and eat dinner.

Teagan Rose, 9

My Favorite Christmas was 1 year ago. During that Christmas I got a Christmas tree and we decorated the Christmas tree with ornaments and Christmas lights. then we would go outside and jump on the trampoline and snow would get everywhere. Then we started a Christmas 1000 piece pizzle and listened to Christmas music. Then we try to get the puzzle done before Christmas. One of my favorite Christmas songs is all I want for Christmas. Then it is Christmas Eve and I go to church on Saturday night and we do our normal stuff but at the end of church we sing Silent night. Then it’s Christmas Day and under the the tree is presents! Then I unwrap my presents and I got a coloringbook! Then we watched a show about Christmas and coloring in the book. Then later we looked in our stockings and there was a lot of candy in it. Then we played with the presents that we got. It was a very fun Christmas!

Michael Sonnentag, 8

My Favorite Christmas was when the liles went owt when we were wrapping presents at the hieat. and my mom scard us when the lits went owt cus she whas hiding bey hint the door. and I helpt with the cookies my eld whachy us cook the cookies they where Gindrbred Cookies.

Maxie Beyrer, 8

My Favorite Christmas was last year for Christmas , we never EVER forget to make cookies for Santa and carrots for the raindeer. When my Elf on the Shelf last day on the job is done. I spend so much time with her. On Christmas Eve me and my sister both go sledding together, in the house grandma makes cookies and hang stockings up. My papa either waches tv or is at work. When me and Aubrey are done sledding we come inside, we are so RED. Sometimes if we are lucky grandma makes us hot cochlet (YUM!) And at night my grandma puts Alvin and the Chipmunks. And we watch it an till 8:30 AKA my bedtime. And tthat is my story, i hoped you liked it!

Avery Trade, 9

My Favorite Christmas was in 2022. Someone came to our house… I forgot who. We always use a play Mobile puzzle to count down days until Christmas day. We like to play with the pieces when it’s finished. (3D Puzzle) I got a typewriter from Santa. My sister Eleana got a “giant cheetah” (life size jaugar) My sister Eleana is the middle child. My youngest sister Libby Ann got puppets from santa. After presents we do stockings, my favorite toy in my stocking was a stress ball. (Later I found out its great to practive catching with) Soon, it was breakfast time, after breakfast we wait for out parents to finish eating in our offices! (spaced betweeen christmas tree and wall where we put our favorite ornaments. After we’re all finished eating we go sledding. It was the best Christmas EVER!

Graham Schaffner, 9

My Favorite Christmas was when I was 5. I loved this Christmas because I put down cookies, milk, and raindeer food. We opened our presents and I got a Elsa doll and I loved it! I put the Elsa doll at the dinner table and we ate dinner together. I was supriesed when I whoke up and elf was gone. I thoght it wold stay here forever. We took down our tree. I was comfused why Christmas had to end. My dad told me that Christmas did not end.

Harper Baldwin, 8

My Favorite Christmas was 1 year ago. Thats when we had our new puppy her name was Dixie. And a elf came his name is Chippy every Christmas we bakes cookies. My favorit present I got was a pearly bead thing. Also some years me and my family went to Florida I had a lot of fun there. After Christmas morning we would go my moms friend’s house and have a lot of fun there. We also have our dog her name is oreo she is a good dog.

Colee Woodruff, 9

My Favorite Christmas was when my tooth fell out on Christmas night. We go sledding a lot! And it’s verey fun to go. Are wholl Family comes and it’s fun and quwite funny to woch the little kids play. We chooes one present on Christmas night.

Madison Birdsill, 9

My Favorite Christmas is to go sleding witch my dog and going to see my granma and granmpa and go to play in the now and to play witch my cusens. Me and my cusens go sleding together and make gingerbread cookies.

Kenny Razmussen, 8

My Favorite Part of Christmas is setting up the Christmas tree, because you get to put the ornaments, a pikle, picturesm lights, and anything else you can think of. And when Santa comes he will see the tree and be proud of you and your family.

Asa Motzer, 8

My Favorite Christmas is when my grampa took me up to hunters house and we went sleding. mom and dad buy me an early christmas present. And then we put up the tree. And then we eat dinner. And then Christmas comes and I get to be with my family.

Ethan Ferry, 8

My Favorite Christmas is when we go to my grandma and grandpas house. And the next day my…. cusens comeover. Then Next… day is when i go… to my moms freinds… house and go sledding. And the finle dat we go to my granma pashles house.

Ava Freeland, 8