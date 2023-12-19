Dear Santa – Mr. DeRoeck’s 2nd Grade Class

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I hope you are doing well. What I want for christmas is a toy farm set. Have a safe trip.

Sincerely,

Dalton Anderson, 8

Dear Santa,

Merry christmas! I hope you are doing well. How are the reindeer? I will leave you some milk and cookies. This year for christmas I would like a xbox, PS5, and vrhead set.

Sincerely,

Tyson Anderson, 8

Dear Santa,

I hope you and the family are doing well! Santa, since me and my sister are sharing a room now… I want a loft bed! My sister is getting top… So we want my bed sideways under it! Merry chirtmas big guy! Have a Safe trip!

Sincerely,

Jack Dummer, 8 years

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus and How are you doing? This year for christmas I would like a big set of Squichmallows, a rainbow Slinky, and some Dragon Master chapter books. This year I will bring some carotts, milk, and cookies.

Sincerely,

Susanna Freedlund, 7

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I hope you and Mrs. Clause are doing well. How are the reindeer and the elves doing? This year for Christmas I would like some scented slime a squish mellow and a stuffed animal. Have a safe trip! I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Maci Hanson, 7

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Are you excited for christmas. I would Like a Big stuffed animals and Pokemons.

Sincerely,

Carter Nordquist, 7 year old

Dear Santa,

Merry christmas! I hoppe you are doing well. How is Mrs. Claus? this year for christmas I would like a dron and a soccer jerse. I Will leave you soom milk and cookies.

Sincerely,

Jaxson Johnson, 8

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Have a safe trip. I will Leave you some sookies meery christmas! I am axxcited for Christmas! I want a dirt bik and a xbox 1.

Sincerely,

Sage Kewin, 8

Dear Santa,

I am excited for christmas. how are you doing? This year I would like a New soccerball! have a safe trip I will leave you some milk and cookies Merry Cristmas!

Sincerely,

Abraham Lor, 7

Dear Santa,

Merry christmas! I have been trying to be good but with my two brothers it has been hard. I haven’t been perfect. I Want to know how Mrs. claus is doing and your reindeer. I will give you some Milk, cookies, and some carrots for your reindeer this year. I would like a Squishmallow.

Sincerely,

Brianna Knudsen, 8

Dear Santa,

Merr Christmas I hope you have red nose reindeer for take off and how are you doing/ how is Mrs. clos doing? I like that you gave me presents last chrismas what is it like at the North Pole? I want for christmas is a Pokemon pack, Five nights at Freddie and I will give you cookies and milk.

Sincerely,

Isaac Vang, 8

Dear Santa,

I am excited for Christmas. How are you! How is Mrs. Claus? How are reindeer? I have been very good this year. How old are you? I love Christmas. This year for Christmas I wold like Captin under pants books and Paper for writing cause I love writing. I also would like tow little Squishmallows and one big Sqishmallow. Have a safe trip. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Kaylee Larson, 7

Dear Santa,

merr christmas I will leave you a glass of milk and cookeis for you. Tell me right here_______what kind of cookeis you want. can i please have a Lego Ninjago set Please, star wars, and a dragon ball Z statue.

Sincerely,

Alex Meacham, 8

Dear Santa,

merry chirstmas! I hop you are boing well! My name is Olivia. My faverit color is Blue. for chirstmas could you giv me 5 lols. 2 Barbeis sets and 1 pikcher of rootoff.

Sincerely,

Olivia Morkwed, 7

Dear Santa,

Merry Crismas! is Mrs. Claus making cookies? This year I would like a four wheeler because I broke my arm on it when I was 4 so I never drove it. my Dad sold it befour I started riding it again.

Sincerely,

Nevaeh Schellin, 7

Dear Santa,

Merry chrismas! I hope you and Mrs. clause are doing well. How are the reindeer and the elves doing? This year for chrismas I would like a edible chocolate slime, a desk, a big squishmell, and a mini couch.

Sincerely,

Tiegan Stallman, 7

Dear Santa,

how old were you when you started being Santa? I relly like that last years got roller blades. This year I relly want a camera I want one just like me grandma please! tell me Santa what do reindeer eat? do they eat carets or something like that? how is Mrs. Clause doing, I wonder. Have you been working relly hard for this years christmas I’m relly exited for it’ this year are you? Merry christmas! I will leave all kind’s of cookies and, some milk for you. did you get my note I left on my tablet?

Sincerely,

Nora Burgraff, 8 years old