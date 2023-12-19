Dear Santa – Mr. DeRoeck’s 2nd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I hope you are doing well. What I want for christmas is a toy farm set. Have a safe trip.
Sincerely,
Dalton Anderson, 8
Dear Santa,
Merry christmas! I hope you are doing well. How are the reindeer? I will leave you some milk and cookies. This year for christmas I would like a xbox, PS5, and vrhead set.
Sincerely,
Tyson Anderson, 8
Dear Santa,
I hope you and the family are doing well! Santa, since me and my sister are sharing a room now… I want a loft bed! My sister is getting top… So we want my bed sideways under it! Merry chirtmas big guy! Have a Safe trip!
Sincerely,
Jack Dummer, 8 years
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus and How are you doing? This year for christmas I would like a big set of Squichmallows, a rainbow Slinky, and some Dragon Master chapter books. This year I will bring some carotts, milk, and cookies.
Sincerely,
Susanna Freedlund, 7
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you and Mrs. Clause are doing well. How are the reindeer and the elves doing? This year for Christmas I would like some scented slime a squish mellow and a stuffed animal. Have a safe trip! I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
Maci Hanson, 7
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Are you excited for christmas. I would Like a Big stuffed animals and Pokemons.
Sincerely,
Carter Nordquist, 7 year old
Dear Santa,
Merry christmas! I hoppe you are doing well. How is Mrs. Claus? this year for christmas I would like a dron and a soccer jerse. I Will leave you soom milk and cookies.
Sincerely,
Jaxson Johnson, 8
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Have a safe trip. I will Leave you some sookies meery christmas! I am axxcited for Christmas! I want a dirt bik and a xbox 1.
Sincerely,
Sage Kewin, 8
Dear Santa,
I am excited for christmas. how are you doing? This year I would like a New soccerball! have a safe trip I will leave you some milk and cookies Merry Cristmas!
Sincerely,
Abraham Lor, 7
Dear Santa,
Merry christmas! I have been trying to be good but with my two brothers it has been hard. I haven’t been perfect. I Want to know how Mrs. claus is doing and your reindeer. I will give you some Milk, cookies, and some carrots for your reindeer this year. I would like a Squishmallow.
Sincerely,
Brianna Knudsen, 8
Dear Santa,
Merr Christmas I hope you have red nose reindeer for take off and how are you doing/ how is Mrs. clos doing? I like that you gave me presents last chrismas what is it like at the North Pole? I want for christmas is a Pokemon pack, Five nights at Freddie and I will give you cookies and milk.
Sincerely,
Isaac Vang, 8
Dear Santa,
I am excited for Christmas. How are you! How is Mrs. Claus? How are reindeer? I have been very good this year. How old are you? I love Christmas. This year for Christmas I wold like Captin under pants books and Paper for writing cause I love writing. I also would like tow little Squishmallows and one big Sqishmallow. Have a safe trip. Merry Christmas.
Sincerely,
Kaylee Larson, 7
Dear Santa,
merr christmas I will leave you a glass of milk and cookeis for you. Tell me right here_______what kind of cookeis you want. can i please have a Lego Ninjago set Please, star wars, and a dragon ball Z statue.
Sincerely,
Alex Meacham, 8
Dear Santa,
merry chirstmas! I hop you are boing well! My name is Olivia. My faverit color is Blue. for chirstmas could you giv me 5 lols. 2 Barbeis sets and 1 pikcher of rootoff.
Sincerely,
Olivia Morkwed, 7
Dear Santa,
Merry Crismas! is Mrs. Claus making cookies? This year I would like a four wheeler because I broke my arm on it when I was 4 so I never drove it. my Dad sold it befour I started riding it again.
Sincerely,
Nevaeh Schellin, 7
Dear Santa,
Merry chrismas! I hope you and Mrs. clause are doing well. How are the reindeer and the elves doing? This year for chrismas I would like a edible chocolate slime, a desk, a big squishmell, and a mini couch.
Sincerely,
Tiegan Stallman, 7
Dear Santa,
how old were you when you started being Santa? I relly like that last years got roller blades. This year I relly want a camera I want one just like me grandma please! tell me Santa what do reindeer eat? do they eat carets or something like that? how is Mrs. Clause doing, I wonder. Have you been working relly hard for this years christmas I’m relly exited for it’ this year are you? Merry christmas! I will leave all kind’s of cookies and, some milk for you. did you get my note I left on my tablet?
Sincerely,
Nora Burgraff, 8 years old