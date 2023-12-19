Dear Santa – By Mrs. Ryan’s 2nd Grade Class

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Dear Santa,

My name is Aspen Anderson. I am getting ready for christmas by blowing up an inflatuble. How are the elves feeling? I want to have wane thing for you to give me a real life baby dolls that look real. Thank you for the American Girl Dolls. have a gut crsms!

Love,

Aspen Anderson, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Avyanna I am getting readt for christmas by seting up our christmas tree togethr to selubrat chrismas becaus its the best season and thank you for the unocorn pilo. maerry christmas Santa. are you rele? I Want a Bunny for christmas. I Wish that all the People ar at best

Love,

Avyanna Artist-Shaw, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Elliott. I am getting ready for Christmas by getting the Cristmas tree. I want some cash please. But how co you give us gif so fast?

Elliott Buck, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Stella I am getting ready for Christmas by putting up the Christmas tree and putting odmis How do you fly the raindeer? I wish my that my brother love me please can I get a wooden hores. I doing good in schol thank you for the gifts

Stella Bushey, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Anastasia. What if you were me what would you want? I want a top for home. What you do for Christmas? I’m Selabrating Christmas in Colfax by making people happy. Please get my family some new clothing. I hope you have a good Christmas. Have a good day. I hope to see you again.

Love,

Anastasia Buss, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Azalea Colon I am getting ready for Christmas by we are decorating the Christams tree! Have you got a new slelgh? have you……. hummmm. I have been good this year!!! because I Help people! Thanks for giving me that doll house last year! I wish Grandma Carol came back. I want Legos for Christmas I wish you a Merry Chrismas your friend Azalea.

Love,

Azalea Colon, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Alissia I am getting ready for Christmas by decorating my house. Where do you sleep Santa? I wish that my family can get fruit that they need and cut them up. Please being me a stuffed animal puppy. Merry Chrstmas Santa.

Love,

Alissia Johnson, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Brailyn I am getting ready for Chrismas by putting the tree up. What do you eat? I wish for the world to have a good Chrismas Please can you get me a bike for my dads house. I’ve been listening. Thank you for the Squishmellow last year. Where do you live? Have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Brailyn Deutsch, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Secilia going to put up my tree. How are the elves doing? I wish my mom and dad would get a present. Please bring me a LOL Doll. I hope you a Merry Christmas

Love,

Secilia Burgess, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Austin Dunn I am getting ready for Christmas by putting lights up by the Ktichen How do you control the randeer and is rodof reall? I wish my mom was haveing a baby! can you get me a sitka sweatshirt and sitka hunting clothes please. thank you How do you fly with your ranDeer? and thank you for alarm klock. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Austin Dunn,8

Dear Santa,

My name is Leighton I am getting ready for Christmas by hanging out with my cusins and bring them presits for Christmas and we alsow put up our Christmas tree! How do the raindeer fly in the sky How do you dlivre the presits in time? I wish I had anavr can that brovr that me and my brothr count drive it arownd the Catlsac? please can I have a Reborn Doll for Christmas? I hope you a maerry Christmas yes I have been Good at. At School I have been quiet at School when is’t time to be quiet.

Love,

Leighton Hodnett,7

Dear Santa,

My name is Flynn Klukas. I am getting ready for Chrismas by setting my Chrismas tree up What is it like in the North Pole. I whish that my family had another dog pleas can I have a fish. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love,

Flynn Klukas, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Casen. I am getting ready for Christmas by getting decorations up. How are you Santa? I wish to live drug free. Please bring me a Go Kart. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love,

Casen Kragness, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Winston I am geting lights on out christmas Tree. How does Rudlph get a red nose? I wish my dad to get a Deer. I want a Remote Control spider plese for Christmas I have been good. Thank you for the trane last year. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Winston Longdo, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Elliana I am geting ready for Christmas by putting up our blow up mini and mici Christmas blow up. How dose the sleigh work? When is our elf named Dash comeing? I wish for my family to be happy! Please can get a bingo Stuffy! have a good Merry Christmas. I hope you have a good Christmas. good bye.

Love,

Elliana Mattison, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is ElliottM I am getting rede for Christmas by when we put the Christmas tree up together. What is your favorit pleace in the North Pole please. I wish for miye elf back Fee Fee I wish you a Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Elliott McClelland, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Bentlee. I am geting ready for Christmas by seting up my Christmas tree and lights. Where is the North Pole? How is does the sleigh work? I have been good at shcool but I have been a little naughty at home. I wish for my Grandma Judy’s leg to be fixed. I would please like two squishmellow’s please I hope you have a merry Christmas.

Your Friend,

Bentlee Prince, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Jace we set up all of our Christmas stuff. Who feed the reindeer? I wish the world would be clean. Please bring me a spider toy. Merry Christmas

Love,

Jace Sarauer

Dear Santa,

My name is Chase I am getting redd for Christmas by How is Mrs. Claus How is Rudolph dooeeing? Can you get my Fortnite toys pleeese I wish for you a Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Chase Scott,7

Dear Santa,

My name is Ethan. I am getting my Christmas tree ready. What is it like in the North Pole? I wish my dad has 1000 dollars. I would like a telascope for Christmas. I have been helping my dad to deserve a telascope. Thank you for the present last year. You are the best Santa ever! Merry Christmas Santa.

Love,

Ethan Torgerson, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma Voy I am getting ready for Christmas by putting lights on are hoes and some on the trees! How is Mises Claus and How is your ranedear? I wish that no one would liter!!! May I plese have a new raibow high doll and it is the colige one. and she has red hare and she has some colige books! Iv been good! Tank you for giveing me a OMG doll! I like your snappy suit! Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Emma Voy, 7