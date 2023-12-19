Dear Santa – By Mrs. Marquardt’s 2nd Grade Class

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Dear Santa,

My name is Estelle. How are you, Mrs.Claus, and the reindeer doing? I am so excited for Christmas! This year for Christmas I would like a squishmellow. Have a really good trip! I will definetliy leave you some milk and cookies. Have a good Christmas!

Sincerely,

Estelle Beaver, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Kennedy. can I have a present? I would like a bike.

Sincerely,

Kennedy Livingston

Dear Santa,

Hi Sana my name is Owen Santa I Like Durtviois so can I plees Hav a romote control of Durtviois cars. and i Hope y Hav a great Chrismas.

Sincerely,

Owen Porter, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Jazzy Johnson ples can I have Klay for Christmas santa. How is it at the North Pole Santa? How are the reindeer? Have a merer Christmas.

Sincerely,

Jazlyn Johnson, 8

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa I am very excited for Christmas this year! For Christmas I would like a bigfarm poopspreder and a bigfarm corn planter. Allso I would like a tablet and maby a nentendo. I hope you have a marry marry chistmas

Sincerely,

Levi Anderson, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Violet. I am eighit on Christmas. I am exited for Christmas. How are things going in the work shop? I would like to get a gumball mushean and maby 20 squishmallas. I hope you and your reindeer have a safe trip and I will leave you and your reindeer some cookes, milk and carrots for all of you.

Sincerely,

Violet Stewart, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Ben I am 7 years old. I am so hape. I would like a dron. Wen will you fliy! I like Christmas! I will leave out cookies for you!

Sincerely,

Benjamin Carpenter, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Ray I am 7 years old I am so happe that it is Christmas How old are you? This year for Chrismas I would like a orbi gun for Christmats tave a good trip! I will lev owt cookies

Sincerely,

Ray Erickson, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Thomas – D. I am 7 years old. is rudoph real. Is rudle mischeivous at The N P. This chrismis I wnont lego TiTahrcohy Thomas ps more Crismis to santa

Sincerely,

Thomas Day, 7

Dear Santa,

My nmae is Maxwell Pipkoen. I’v been varee good. How Hav things been dooing at the north polle? This yeer I wud Like a youtube set. Hav a nise Chrismas yorself Luving Maxwell Pipkoen

Sincerely,

Maxwell Pipkorn, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Lucas I am 7 in a haf. How old are you? I want a nintedoswick this year for christmas. Have a good trip! I wil gif you cookies! Merry christmas

Sincerely,

Lucas Lexander, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Declan Lombard I am 7 year old I have ben good I wald like a gumballmsheen and a leog sets is Zac feeling good? are your reindeer feeling good? I wish you a merry Chistmas.

Sincerely,

Declan Lombard, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Jake I am 7 years old Santa. are you good today hop you hay a good day. Houw are a reindeer goow? I have a fox sip beg a fox pushe and a Fort nite gun. Thank you

Sincerely,

Jake Longanecker, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Alieza. I am 7 years old. How are the reindeer? for Chrismas I would like a natandeo swich and a snow globe. I will leve you some milk and cookes.

Sincerely,

Alieza Walker, 7

Dear Santa,

I am been good this year. My name is Adena Xiong Kauleed. How is your Day going? Santa I would like for this year a ukelele and lanky box plushie. have a good trip I will leave cookie and carrot. Happy Christmas

Sincerely,

Adena Xiong, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Hudson. I am exsixted for Christmas. How are the elfs? How are the reinndeer? Stana this year I would Like pokeman carDs and Beyblades. Stana have a good trip! I will leave cookies and cartos for you. Merry Chirstmas Stana Claus

Sincerely,

Hudson Nall, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Eli I am 7 years old. How are you doing? This year in The north pole How are your ranideer this year. I would like to have rily rily rare pokemon cads, rily rily rare football cads, a gumball mushen, and a nendendo swich. I will leave sugar cookise and milk. Mary chrismas HO HO HO

Sincerely,

Elias McMahon, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Lauren I am 8 years old. I have been good this year. I hope you are doing well. How are things in the North Pole? This christmas I would like Taylor Swift t shirt sweatshirt and music. I hope you have a good chrismas.

Sincerely,

Lauren Wik, 8