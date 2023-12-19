Dear Santa – By Mrs. Kittilson’s 2nd Grade Class

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Dear Santa,

I have a Dog I love her. I like playing with my dog. Santa can I plese have a barbie camper and a roller skates?

Sincerely,

Maya Koger, 8

Dear Santa,

I am in football. I can also dribl. 2nd grae Mrs. Kittilson. robuz gift card a intendo swich ples! the rander fli. How do you eact all the ckokes and how do you drink alll the milk?

Sincerely,

Joe Kallstrom, 8

Dear Santa,

I know how to dribble a ball. I hug my mom when I get home. I’m in mrs. Kittilsons 2nd Grade classroom. can I have a toy microwave please?

Sincerely,

Cheyenne Bahr, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Evelynn. I like to play with my kittins. I am in 2th grade and my teachers name is Mrs. Kittilson. I want a hamster please and can I have 2 hamsters?

Sincerely,

Evelynn Baumgartner, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Bailey. I like to watch kickball. I’m in 2nd grade. My teacher is Mrs. Kittilson. For Christmas I want a nintendo switch Please and a iPod Please! How cold is it at the north pole? Are the raindeer nice?

Sincerely,

Bailey Rose, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Harper. I have blue eyes. I am in 2nd grade. My teachers name is Mrs. Kittilson. Can I please have a tecnik lego set. Can I also have a jinet stuffed animal. I do not care what kind of animal it is. What do the raindeer eat? How much cookys do you eat a year?

Sincerely,

Harper Halopka, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Creslyn. I like pizza and school I like to learen and I want a haverbord. I want a shirt and pans and a hole owfit with butterrflies! IM in Mis kittilson’s class and I’M in 2nd grade. What do you do in the summer and hoe much elfs are thar?

Sincerely,

Creslyn Logslett, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Wade. Two things I like are legos and magnettiles. My teachers name is Mrs. Kittilson. For Christmas I want Jurrasic world legos pleas. I am in 2nd grade. Is it fun flying in a slahe? How cold is it there?

Sincerely,

Wade Dickinsen, 8

Dear Santa,

My teacher’s name is Mrs. Kittilson. I am in 2nd grade. I like to go out side. I also like to play game’s. what dose the elvs eat at the northpole? How do you stay warm in the northpole? I realy wont barbies? I also wont sum legos? Please.

Sincerely,

Charley Acker, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Mackenzie and I have brown eyes. I am in 2nd grade. My teachers name is Mrs. Kittilson. can I please have slime? can I also have a stuffed animal? I do not care what kind of animal it is. What is your favrete elf? What is your favrete reindeer?

Sincerely,

Mackenzie Stewart, 7

Dear Santa,

I am in 2nd grade. my favorite animal is a crocodile. What do you feed your elfes? What do you so when it is Christmas? How do you fit in the chimneas? my teacher is Mrs Kittilson!

Sincerely,

Carson Stewart, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is phoenix and my eyes are blue. Im in 2nd grade. My teacher’s name is Mrs. Kittilson. She is my mom! I love animals! Santa, can you please get me a tortoise?

Sincerely,

Phoenix Kittilson, 8

Dear Santa,

I like Animals and bugs. I am in 2nd Grade. My teacher is Mrs. Kittileson. What does Mrs. Claws do for a job? what is the tempater up there? please could I have a dirt bike?

Sincerely,

Parker Skoug, 7

Dear Santa,

I’m in 2nd grade. My teachers name is Mrs. Kittilson. My favorite food is pizza. My favorite color is blue. What is your favorite color? How much elves do you have? I want a phone please and a dog.

Sincerely,

Khaleb Lemier, 7

Dear Santa,

I like Legos and I like drawing to. I am in 2nd grade. My teacher is Mrs. Kittilson. I want a Turtle. Please. is Rudolph really? What do Elfs Eat?

Sincerely,

Sam Tschida, 7

Dear Santa,

I like cats and kittens. Im in grade 2. my teacher is mrs. kittilson. Santa do you fly deer? Santa what do you do after Dec? I would like a LOL Doll and a laptop and tablit and looolegos an pet a live and kitten.

Sincerely,

Carmen Johnson, 8

Dear Santa,

I am in 2nd grade. my teacher’s name is Mrs. Kittilson! can i have legos please?? I Love anamols. I love my family. What is yous favorite elf? wat are all the elfs name?

Sincerely,

Sage Berge, 8

Dear Santa,

Im in 2nd grade. my favorite fruit is green grapes. please can I have aschin figures?

Sincerely,

Lionel Rodrig, 7

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I am in Mrs. K classroom. I have a brother. How many raindeers do you have. What is your favorite raindeer. I want a soccer net I want a Football. I want a baketball.

Sincerely,

Gavin May, 7

Dear Santa,

my favorite animael is a cat. my teacher is mrs. Kittilson. Please can I have a lot of trucks and tralers.

Sincerely,

Colton Swenson, 8

Dear Santa,

Things I want are a stuffed animal unicorn and a LOL doll. I like my dog. I love my mom! Why do the elves make toys?

Sincerely,

Sabyne Tuschl, 8

Dear Santa,

I like mega nerf gun. I like RC Car. I wud like a nerf drone. I wud like a nerf knife. Dus your sly run on gas?

Sincerely,

Jameson Bexer, 8