Dear Santa – By Mrs. Garnett’s 2nd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Eleanor. I am 7 years old. How old are your friends? What are there names? This year for chistmas I would like kittens, bracelet kit, a bean bag chair and snickers and twix. P.s. Be careful my sisters are setting up a camra to spy on you. P.S.S. Thank you for the gifts last year.
Sincerely,
Eleano Ausman, 7
Dear Santa,
My name is Ben. I am 7 years old. I have been good this year. How are your reindeer doing this year? Are they doing good or bad? Have you been good? Can I have pokemon cards and Football cards this year? P.S. I have been waiting for this month! P.P.S. Have you been to Florida?
Sincerely,
Ben Barfknecht, 7
Dear Santa,
I hope your reindeer are flying. I want a drone, charkers and a Go cart. I hope your sled havent broke. My Elf has ben silly. Have a safe trip.
Sincerely,
Remy Chisholm, 8
Dear Santa,
I really like the presents you gave me last year! How is my Elf Suzie? This year for christmas I want a a Barbie dream house (2023). i do not know kind of cookies I will bake but I will leave like evry year.
Sincerely,
Kyra Ciszewski, 7
Dear Santa,
I am seve. My name is Espen. How are you? I want miny food. How many rander do you have? Stay worm in your slay.
Sincerely,
Espen Klahn, 7
Dear Santa,
I am Dom. I am 61 pounds. Can you give me a book wrote by Mike Lupica. I hope they are The only game and the QB1. Have a Good Crimis. Thank you for my skatbord.
Sincerely,
Dominic Kongshaug, 8
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophie. I am 7 years old. i hope you have a good Chrstmas. My Elf’s name is Fiona. How is Fiona? I have my own room now. I hope to git a Alexa! I am amost 8. I mit put carets for the Reincleer. I like cookies too.
Sincerely,
Sophie Kuelbs, seven
Dear Santa,
My Name is penny Linzmeier. I am Eight years old. I hope your feeling well? Where is my Elf? Is the rrainder feeling well. i bet My Brother Will will say to eat Brekfest. This year for Chrismis. I would like a Baking set. Mery Chrismis. PS Thank you.
PPS What do you went for chrismis?
Sincerely,
Penny Linzmeier, Eight
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason Lukes. I am 7 years old. Christmas is my favorite holiday. How are your reindeer doing? How are your elves doing? This year for christmas I would like a picture of you! Be safe in the sky! How is my elf doing?
Sincerely,
Mason Lukes, 7
Dear Santa,
My name is Aurora I am 7 years old. I Love chistmas! My favorite part is opening presents. i wold like cinnamon rolls. I would like Hello Kitty. I would like teromi. Have a safe trip! Have a good Christmas!
Sincerely,
Aurora Yang, 7
Dear Santa,
My name is Messi Pha. I am 7 years old. how are things at the North Pole? This year for Christmas I would like a dinosaur. Have a safe trip.
Sincerely,
Messi Pha, 7
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! Are you good to day? My name is Braelyn Wilson. I hop you have a fun day. I hop you can make a cat clothes for Alani and Iris. I hop you can make a math book. Have a fun day.
Sincerely,
Braelyn Wilson, 7
Dear Dad,
For christmas I want cars. also I like a bow and arow. Mine broke. I Love you!
Sincerely,
Baylen Newberry, 7
Dear Santa,
I rily want a claw masheen but if you cant’ that is ok. Im thankful for all the toys that you give me. they are so speciel to me becase you are speciel. i will leve out cookies and milk and carrotts out for yor randers and leve some carrotts Rodolf. and how is rudolf dooing?
Sincerely,
Sabella Ross, 7
Dear Santa,
Hav you ever ben to Mexico or INdia? Do you hav a raindeer that is named Roodof the red nose randeer? This is what I want for crismis. I want a jrasic world Lego t-rex with a truck. and a drone. P.S. have you seen the grat wall of China? P.P.S. how is the lunch elf P.P.S.S. how are the randeer. Ples rspond back
Sincerely,
Grey Werner, 7
Dear Santa,
How is your reendeers? Are they floteen? I want please a PS 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and a computer! I want a nintendo switch prittee plees! I want 1,000 dollers and tv 8 baby cats and a xbox! Thank you for everything!!!
Sincerely,
Auggie Weyers, 8
Dear Santa,
Santa… what time do you cume? can I ples have sume randeer toys? can I have a Boy Elf? can I ples have a pelit gun? crismis time is my favrit time ov year. thac you. and sume time whith famle.
Sincerely,
Bodie Wright, 7
Dear Santa,
My name is River im 7 years old. How much toys do you have? How are you and elf is grace. Can I have Jonndear traktors? I hope you do not get sick so the kids do not get sad.
Sincerely,
River Xiong, 7
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava. I am 8 years old. I hope you are doing well. How is Mrs. Claus? When I was born the doctor put My baby hat and a my baby bracelet in a ball for a ornament. this year for chismas I would like a small twin size trundle bed. My Elf’s names are Sprinkles and Elfy. How are thay doing?! I love you Santa!
Sincerely,
Ava Raye Mahoney, Eight