Bloomer/Colfax finishes 1-4 at Cameron Wrestling Jamboree
CAMERON — Competing in the six-team Cameron Jamboree Friday evening, December 15, the Bloomer/Colfax wrestling squad finished 1-4.
The Raptors defeated Durand-Arkansaw 42-24 for the team’s lone victory in the dual-style tournament. Bloomer/Colfax lost its other four duals, dropping a 45-24 decision to host Cameron, falling in a close battle to Unity 41-36, and also came up short against Shell Lake 48-30 and Superior by a 48-35 score.
Colfax senior Ayden Anderson faired well as he went 3-1 in his four matches at 126 pounds. All three of his victories were via first-period pins. Anderson needed just 17 seconds to stick Zane Hruska of Superior, 58 ticks to put Unity’s Dominic Fox to the mat and 1:06 to score the pin fall on Pheonix Heise of Shell Lake. He only loss was a 10-4 decision to Cameron’s Lucas Simenson.
The Raptors will host a five-team meet this Friday, December 22 at Bloomer High School. Teams competing include Arcadia, Boyceville, Bruce and Thorp.