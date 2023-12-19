Bloomer/Colfax finishes 1-4 at Cameron Wrestling Jamboree

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

CAMERON — Competing in the six-team Cameron Jamboree Friday evening, December 15, the Bloomer/Colfax wrestling squad finished 1-4.

The Raptors defeated Durand-Arkansaw 42-24 for the team’s lone victory in the dual-style tournament. Bloomer/Colfax lost its other four duals, dropping a 45-24 decision to host Cameron, falling in a close battle to Unity 41-36, and also came up short against Shell Lake 48-30 and Superior by a 48-35 score.

Colfax senior Ayden Anderson faired well as he went 3-1 in his four matches at 126 pounds. All three of his victories were via first-period pins. Anderson needed just 17 seconds to stick Zane Hruska of Superior, 58 ticks to put Unity’s Dominic Fox to the mat and 1:06 to score the pin fall on Pheonix Heise of Shell Lake. He only loss was a 10-4 decision to Cameron’s Lucas Simenson.

The Raptors will host a five-team meet this Friday, December 22 at Bloomer High School. Teams competing include Arcadia, Boyceville, Bruce and Thorp.