Stafsholt bill honors fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising

Madison, WI –Senator Rob Stafsholt (R – New Richmond) testified last week on legislation that would designate a portion of State Highway 128 in St. Croix County in honor of fallen Deputy Kaitie Leising of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

“Everyone is heartbroken over the loss of Deputy Leising. She was a hero who served her community who should never be forgotten. This bill will show our area’s strong support for local law enforcement and will help preserve her memory by naming a part of State Highway 128 as the “Deputy Kaitie Leising Memorial Highway”, said Senator Stafsholt.

The portion of the highway that will be named after Deputy Leising includes the section of road south of Glenwood City where her life was taken in the line of duty in May of this year.

While Senator Stafsholt was drafting the bill, he became aware that this portion of state highway had previously been designated as the 128th Infantry Memorial Highway, and signed into law by Governor Walker in 2013. However, Senator Stafsholt made efforts to discuss the situation with Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General Paul Knapp. After some discussion, the Adjutant General stated he would be honored if the state highway was also designated after Deputy Kaitie Leising. The highway will officially have both designations after this bill is signed into law.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson, who served with Deputy Leising, added this after also testifying, “According to those closest to her, Kaitie was known for her confidence, quick wit, eagerness to learn new things, infectious smile and her love and loyalty to others. Those that served with her never heard her complain, she always tried to be positive and find the good in people. Kaitie was always willing and eager to help others around her. Family meant everything to Kaitie, and it was especially apparent in how much she loved her newborn son as he meant the world to her.”