Rep. Moses Testifies on Kaitie Leising Memorial Highway Bill

Madison — On Tuesday, December 5th, Representative Clint Moses (R – Menominee) testified on Assembly Bill 456 and Senate Bill 452 in Madison with Senator Rob Stafsholt, Sheriff Scott Knudson and Lieutenant Mitch Thomason.

“I knew Kaitie prior to her service as a deputy when she worked the customer service desk at Mill’s Fleet Farm in Menomonie.” Rep. Moses said, “Her personality, infectious smile and willingness to serve made her the type of person we want working in law enoforcement.”

These bills designate and mark a section of State Highway 128 as the “Deputy Kaitie Leising Memorial Highway” between State Highway 64 and I 94. Deputy Kaitie Leising served at the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. In both her professional role and personal life, Kaitie was always positive and strove to find the good in people. It was easy to see the good in her.