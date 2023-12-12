Give blood or platelets with Red Cross this season

EAU CLAIRE — As people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

From a record number of people expected to travel to seasonal illnesses and the potential for hazardous winter weather, it can be difficult for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months. When donors come to give a blood or platelet donation in December:

• Thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane, featuring an all-star cast, including Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-31, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

• Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-17, 2023, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

• Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 18, 2023-Jan. 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the national blood supply into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Boyceville: 1/2/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Boyceville, 1039 Nordveien Drive

Menomonie: 12/29/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, E4357 451st Ave

Baldwin: 12/18/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell Family Funeral Home Baldwin, 1010 Newton Street

12/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Western Wisconsin Health, 1100 Berglsien St

Hammond: 1/4/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Croix Central High School, 1751 Broadway St.

New Richmond: 12/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus New Richmond, 155 E. 4th St.