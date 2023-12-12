DC Board candidates can now circulate nomination papers

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Candidates for the Dunn County Board of Supervisors have until 5 p.m. Jan 2, 2024, to submit nomination papers for the April 2, 2024, election.

Candidates for the spring election could start circulating their papers on Dec. 1. The county has 29 supervisory districts.

Candidates must file a campaign registration form before raising any campaign money. Candidates also have to file a declaration of candidacy no later than the deadline for filing the nomination papers.

Incumbent supervisors who are not seeking re-election need to file a notification of non-candidacy no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

These forms and other information on the spring election are available at https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/publicoffice.

If more than two candidates file in a particular district, then a primary would be held on Feb. 20, 2024.

“Serving on the Dunn County Board of Supervisors is an amazing way to help make decisions on topics that affect the everyday lives of the citizens of Dunn County,” said Dunn County Clerk Andrew Mercil. “Local government is government in action with tangible results people can see. This is your chance to step up and serve and, in doing so, it helps keep our democracy alive by having robust competitions in our local elections.”