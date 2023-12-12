Bulldog boys open week with win, drop final two

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

As the Boyceville boys’ basketball team swung into a packed week of games, they were hoping to build on a recent win against Prairie Farm and a 2-1 start.

They opened the week with a tight home victory, but then struggled offensively and dropped the final two to even their record (3-3, 0-1) on the year.

They opened at home on December 5 with a non-conference game against Shell Lake. While the Lakers had a trio of players in double figures, the Bulldogs had just enough in the tank to pull out a thrilling double overtime win 61-59.

Boyceville then headed south on Thursday, December 7 to open conference play against Spring Valley. The Bulldogs struggled on the offensive side and could not contain the Cardinals in the first half as they fell 47-27 on the night.

They concluded the week on December 9 against Thorp at UW-Stout in the Northwest Classic. While the offense rebounded after a sub-par conference opener, Thorp outscored Boyceville by six in the second half to secure the 71-66 victory.

The Bulldogs conclude their pre-Christmas schedule with a pair of conference games this week. They hosted Colfax (1-5, 0-1) December 12. That game was not completed in time to be included in this week’s edition.

Boyceville travels to undefeated Elk Mound (4-0, 1-0) this Friday, December 15.

Shell Lake

Boyceville started the game hot from behind the arc. A pair by Devin Halama, and one by Carson Roemhild, propelled the Bulldogs to an early 14-10 lead halfway through the first half.

While Boyceville cooled down from 3-point range, the early success from deep did open the lane for the big men to work. Grant Kaiser put in three field goals from inside the paint to keep the offense functioning.

Unfortunately, the Lakers dumped in 18 points in the final nine minutes to pull out to the 27-24 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs came out of intermission and pulled out to a 41-39 lead midway through the second half, in large part to Kaiser’s inside presence. The senior added three baskets and a free throw to keep his team in the game.

Six points by Kaiser, and four by Halama down the stretch keep the Bulldogs in the game as regulation ended with the score knotted up at 53 apiece.

The first overtime ended with both teams scoring six points which included baskets by Roemhild, Halama, and Kaiser.

Halama scored the lone basket in the second overtime to propel his team to the 61-59 win.

Two Bulldogs notched double-digit scoring on the night with Kaiser putting up 25 points and Halama added 16.

Spring Valley

Unlike their contest two nights previous where the Bulldogs had streaks of offensive success, their game against the Cardinals saw the Bulldogs struggle from start to finish from the field.

Boyceville managed 14 points in the opening period, thanks in large part to a pair of buckets by Kaiser and a pair of 3-pointers, one each by Halama and Roemhild.

While the Bulldogs were struggling in the first half, Spring Valley drained 12 field goals, including three, 3-pointers, and went 5-for-5 from the line to pull out to a 34-14 lead at intermission.

The Bulldogs fought back defensively and held the Cardinals to only 13 points after halftime.

Unfortunately, the offense was only able to muster 13 points led in large part by both Halama and Roemhild hitting on a pair of field goals.

Spring Valley cruised to the opening conference night victory by a score of 47-27.

Halama and Roemhild shared scoring responsibility on the night with each scoring seven points.

Thorp

After splitting a pair of contests to begin the week, Boyceville was looking to finish the week on an upside when they played Thorp at UW-Stout in a Saturday morning contest.

Things looked bright for the Bulldogs early as they went into halftime up 33-32.

The lead was due in large part to the success the Bulldogs were finding in the paint and from long range. Kaiser scored 12 points in the opening frame to pace the Bulldogs.

While Kaiser was controlling the lane, Roemhild and Nick Olson combined for three, 3 pointers to keep the Cardinal defense honest.

The Bulldog offense kept their consistency in the second half, matching their first half score of 33. Kaiser again had firm control of the short-range game and Olson added three more triples after halftime.

However, the Cardinals pour in 39 second-half points, including five, 3-pointers, to pull away for the 71-66 win.

Boyceville hit on a season high six, 3 pointers and were 14-for-15 from the free throw line. Three Bulldogs scored in double digits in the game with Kaiser putting in 20, and Olson and Roemhild added 16 and 11, respectively.