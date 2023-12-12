Boyceville wrestlers stung by Cadott Hornets, finish 2-3 in Devils Duals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

A busy week on the wrestling mat saw a young Boyceville “Bulldogs” go 2-4.

In its annual dual with Cadott, Boyceville was unable to parlay its home-mat advantage into a victory. With neither squad appearing to be at full strength just yet, the Hornets stung the Bulldogs 44-30 last Thursday, December 7 in the gymatorium.

Two days later, the Bulldogs were competing in the annual Devils Duals at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. The 32-team, dual-style tournament was broken into a pair of 16-school brackets with Boyceville once again wrestling in the Consolation Chart where it finished 2-3 for a second straight year. The Bulldogs opened the 2023 Devils Duals with a 57-24 loss to Wilmot Union. Boyceville bounced back to win its next two duals, a 60-24 win over Fond du Lac which was followed by a 48-35 triumph against Appleton West. That put the locals in a battle for ninth place in the Consolation Chart where it took on Northwestern. Boyceville lost a close dual, falling 38-33, to finish in 10th place. Boyceville finished the December 9 tournament with a crossover match against Freedom, who took third in the Championship Chart, falling 64 to 15.

“We had some chances in our placement dual against Northwestern but didn’t take advantage,” said Boyceville head coach Jamie Olson. “It was a dual we should have won.”

“Overall, I was happy with our performance. We are extremely young, so this was a great experience for us. Wrestling a team like Freedom is an eye-opener for some of these guys. We competed hard all day and that’s all I can ask,” he added.

While the Bulldogs did not have any undefeated on the day, three wrestlers – Dallas Herdahl, Zane Pierce, and Rony Ramos – went 4-1 and looked good according to Olson. Another, Victor Pattermann, finished with a 3-2 mark.

Boyceville was also without a couple of its front line wrestlers in the upper weights. Senior heavyweight Parker Coombs and sophomore state qualifier Zach Hellendrung continued to recover from injuries. In their place, Isaiah Romero and Brock Griffin wrestled and performed admirably stated Olson.

“This is not an easy task at 215 and 285 (pounds) and Isaiah and Brock did a great job filling in,” Olson stated.

In the junior varsity tournament, Bryce Humpal went 3-0 and captured the 150 pound championship.

Overall, Boyceville wrestlers finished a combined 32-36 in the tournament.

“I’m okay with that record at this point, but going forward we need to get better at recognizing positions and capitalizing on their mistakes,” Olson noted.

Boyceville hosts Clear Lake in a dual Thursday and will go to Osceola on Saturday for an invitational.

Cadott

Still without some of its key starters due to a variety of reasons, Boyceville found itself battling from behind through the entirety of its annual match against Cadott which the Bulldogs hosted Thursday, December 7 in the gymatorium.

The Bulldogs never led in the match which the Hornets won 43-30.

Boyceville wasn’t able to string together consecutive wins until late in the competition when Jack Kurschner scored a pin at 138 pounds and Landyn Leslie followed with a 14-7 decision at 144 pounds.

Unfortunately, the Hornets had already secured the victory by that time.

Mark Knopps (190) and Rony Ramos (126) also had pins for the Bulldogs.

Cadott

43,

Boyceville

30

157-Jon Phelps (C) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 2:50; 165-Zach Kersten (BV) dec. Brock Webster (C), 7-2; 175-Caden Kingston (C) pinned Liam Girard-Moore (BV), 1:59; 190-Mark Knopps (BV) pinned Jimmy Carranza (C), 0:41; 215-Mitchell Rineke (C) pinned Isaiah Romero (BV), 1:56; 285-Tucker Salisgeber pinned Brock Larson-Wang (BV), 1:12; 106-Izzy Sonnentag (C) received forfeit; 113-Jonathan Frett (BV) received forfeit; 120-Kaleb Lodahl (C) received forfeit; 126-Rony Ramos (BV) pinned Garrett Engel (C), 2:34; 132-Monte Lodahl (C) majored Victor Pattermann (BV), 9-0; 138-Jack Kurschner (BV) pinned Owen Fasbender (C), 1:36; 144-Landyn Leslie (BV) dec. Nick Goettl (C), 11-4; 150-Brenton Faber (C) dec. Alex Obermueller (BV), 14-7.

Devils Duals

Freedom

Boyceville had a tough drew to open this year’s Devils Duals in Wisconsin Dells.

The Bulldogs drew Freedom in the round of 32 to get the 2023 tournament underway. Freedom eventually finished third in the Championship Chart.

Boyceville started well, winning the first three matches as Dallas Herdahl won a 4-1 decision at 106 pounds, and Zane Pierce and Rony Ramos each registered pins at 113 and 120 pounds, respectively.

Unfortunately, the Bulldogs would not win another match as Freedom claimed the final 11 matches – nine by falls, another via a major decision and the final one via a forfeit at 285 pounds – to win 64-15.

Freedom

64,

Boyceville

15

106-Dallas Herdahl (BV) dec. Jackson Williams (F), 4-1; 113-Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Connor Verhasselt (F), 0:41; 120-Rony Ramos (BV) pinned Ben Micke (F), 4:52; 126-Grayson Ratajczak (F) pinned Victor Pattermann (BV), 1:14; 132-Peter Tomazevic (F) pinned Wyatt Sell (BV), 0:42; 138-Brady Bock (F) pinned Jack Kurschner (BV), 1:12; 144-Murphy Beyer (F) pinned Landyn Leslie (BV), 1:14; 150-Ben Wagner (F) majored Alex Obermueller (BV), 15-3; 157-Trent Nabbefeld (F) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 2:58; 165-Vincent Cook (F) pinned Zach Kersten (BV), 4:18; 175-Patrick Moore (F) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 1:01; 190-Cooper Cappaert (F) pinned Liam Girard-Moore (BV), 1:28; 215-Henry Vander Heiden (F) pinned Isaiah Romero (BV), 1:09; 285-Hunter Vander Heiden (F) received forfeit.

Wilmot Union

Wilmot Union defeated Boyceville 57 to 24 in the round of 16.

The Bulldogs lost four of the first five matches three via pins falls and the other on a technical fall to trail. Zane Pierce’s 30 second pin at 120 pounds was Boyceville lone win during that span which left it trailing 23-6.

Landyn Leslie earned a pin at 144 and Alex Obermueller a forfeit at 150 to cut Boyceville’s deficit to 23-18. Unfortunately, Liam Girard-Moore’s forfeit at 175 pounds was the Bulldogs’ only victory over the final seven matches. Wilmot Union registered four pin falls and two technical falls in that span to win 57-24.

Wilmot

Union

57,

Boyceville

24

113-Thiago Guardiola (WU) tech falled Jonathan Frett (BV), 17-2; 120-Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Gabe Hernandez (WU), 0:30; 126-Zach Rohloff (WU) pinned Rony Ramos (BV), 1:39; 132-Grayson Peterson (WU) pinned Victor Pattermann (BV), 1:28; 138-Layne Gauger (WU) pinned Jack Kurschner (BV), 3:20; 144-Landyn Leslie (BV) pinned Hunter Baird (WU), 1:48; 150-Alex Obermueller (BV) received forfeit; 157-Logan Defilippo (WU) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 1:46; 165-Owen Drissel (WU) tech falled Zach Kersten (BV), 15-0; 175-Liam Girard-Moore (BV) received forfeit; 190-Nolan Du Chemin (WU) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 1:53; 215-Jack Dzierzanowski (WU) pinned Isaiah Romero (BV), 3:06; 285-Brock Griffin (WU) pinned Brock Larson-Wang (BV), 1:37; 106-William Du Chemin (WU) tech falled Dallas Herdahl (BV), 26-11.

Fond du Lac

Boyceville bounced back in a big way in the consolation quarterfinals as it bested Fond du Lac 60-24.

Six forfeits combined with pins by Rony Ramos (120), Landyn Leslie (144), and Zach Kersten (165) produced the 36-point win.

Boyceville

60,

Fond

du

Lac

24

120 – Rony Ramos (BV) pinned Cameron Cummings (FLD), 1:56; 126-Victor Pattermann (BV) received forfeit; 132-Wyatt Sell (BV) received forfeit; 138-Jack Kurschner (BV) received forfeit; 144-Landyn Leslie (BV) pinned Christian Law (FLD), 1:10; 150-Alex Obermueller (BV) received forfeit; 157-Jack Gruenhagen (BV) received forfeit; 165-Zach Kersten (BV) pinned Caleb Parish (FLD), 1:30; 175-Mason Henschel (FLD) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 3:40; 190-Logan Sabel (FLD) pinned Liam Girard-Moore (BV), 0:56; 215-Quinton Ortegon (FLD) pinned Isaiah Romero (BV), 5:26; 285-Brock Larson-Wang (BV) pinned Blaze Tiedt (FLD), 0:46; 106-Dallas Herdahl (BV) received forfeit; 113-Antonio Flores (FLD) pinned Zane Pierce (BV), 3:23.

Appleton West

Three pins, by Victor Pattermann (126), Wyatt Sell (132) and Jack Kurschner (138), to start its dual Appleton West gave Boyceville an early 18-0 advantage.

The Bulldogs would eventually parlay that into a 48-35 victory when it added three more pins from Isaiah Romero (215), Dallas Herdahl (106) and Rony Ramos (12) along with two forfeits.

That victory put Boyceville in the ninth-place bout against Northwestern

Boyceville

48,

Appleton

West

35

126-Victor Pattermann (BV) pinned Long Nguyen (AW), 1:27; 132 Wyatt Sell (BV) pinned Ayedan Coates (AW), 1:50; 138-Jack Kurschner (BV) pinned Lucas Collar (AW), 4:27; 144-Charlie Blevins (AW) pinned Landyn Leslie (BV), 0:33; 150-Damarcus Parks (AW) pinned Alex Obermueller (BV), 0:40; 157-Jack Gruenhagen (BV) received forfeit; 165-Abdelrahman Zeineldin (AW) pinned Zach Kersten (BV), 0:19; 175-Quinn Meyers (AW) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 1:18; 190-Liam Girard-Moore (BV) received forfeit; 215-Isaiah Romero (BV) pinned Ian Espinoza (AW), 5:55; 285-Jevonte Johnson (AW) pinned Brock Larson-Wang (BV), 0:43; 106-Dallas Herdahl (BV) pinned Brandon Eick (AW), 0:18; 113-Ben Hilbert (AW) tech falled Zane Pierce (BV), 16-0; 120-Rony Ramos (BV) pinned Leechumeng Thao (AW), 0:44.

Northwestern

In their final battle of the tournament which was for ninth place in the Consolation Chart, the Bulldogs lost seven of the dual’s first eight matches.

Northwestern jumped out to a 32-6 advantage and Boyceville never quite recovered even though it won five of the last six weights including the final four. The Tigers scored a fall at heavyweight to secure the 38-33 victory.

Zach Kersten (165), Dallas Herdahl (106), Zane Pierce (113), Rony Ramos (120) and Victor Pattermann (126) all had pins in the dual. The pins falls by Pierce, Ramos and Pattermann were all under one minute.

Northwestern

38,

Boyceville

33

132-Ivan Woodhull (N) tech falled Wyatt Sell (BV), 16-1; 138-Parker Follis (N) dec. Jack Kurschner (BV), 9-5; 144-Logan Jones (N) pinned Landyn Leslie (BV), 2:53; 150-Seth Cruz (N) dec. Alex Obermueller (BV), 8-4; 157-Wyatt Trzynka (N) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 1:28; 165-Zach Kersten (BV) pinned Kaleb Essen (N), 2:20; 175-Brendon Harding (N) dec. Mark Knopps (BV), 13-10; 190-Mitchell Pearson (N) pinned Liam Girard-Moore (BV), 3:16; 215-Isaiah Romero (BV) dec. Mason Chell (N) SV-1, 10-8; 285-Julius Mayberry (N) pinned Brock Larson-Wang (BV), 2:00; 106-Dallas Herdahl (BV) pinned Lucas Brown (N), 2:24; 113-Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Boaz Wright (N), 0:56; 120-Rony Ramos (BV) pinned Kaleb Moen (N), 0:42; 126-Victor Pattermann (BV) pinned Micheal Jarman (N), 0:50.