Duerst recognized with UW-Stout’s November University Staff Employee Appreciation award

Menomonie, Wis. — Diane Duerst has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation award for November.

Duerst, who lives near Boyceville, is a department assistant with English, philosophy and communication studies. She has worked at UW-Stout for three years.

The individual nominating her stated, “Diane is always friendly, supportive and willing to help. She goes out of her way to make everyone feel welcome and heard. She mentors our student workers. Her greatest asset is her willingness to learn and discover. If she doesn’t know an answer, she finds it.

“She’s been indispensable to our faculty and instructional academic staff searches. Her approach to scheduling and organizing department work is flawless. She’s always a joy. She’s compassionate and helpful. Diane is the best.”

Duerst also chairs the University Staff Senate.