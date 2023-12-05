Bulldog wrestlers finish 2-2 in Turtle Lake/Clayton Dual Invitational

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

TURTLE LAKE — The Boyceville wrestling team opened the season at Turtle Lake High School last Friday, December 1.

Despite missing a handful of varsity wrestlers, the Bulldogs finished 2-2 in the 5-school, Turtle Lake/Clayton Dual Invitational.

Boyceville bested Phillips 42-30 and host Turtle Lake/Clayton 46-30 but lost to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 46-24 and Osceola 48-30.

“I thought we did okay,” stated Jamie Olson, Boyceville head coach. “We needed to fill a line-up to compete with the Chetek’s and Osceola’s, but overall the kids competed hard. We have to win the bonus point battle and we didn’t do that.”

Boyceville forfeited at 106 and 113 pounds.

A pair of Bulldog grapplers finished the invitational unbeaten. Senior Parker Coombs and junior Rony Ramos won all four of their matches in Turtle Lake. Ramos registered three pins and a major decision while splitting time at 120 and 126 pounds. Coombs also notched three pin falls in the heavyweight bracket including the tournament’s quickest pin of just 14 seconds.

“I was impressed with Rony Ramos, he gets after it. He’s such a big part of this team, the guys feed off his energy,” noted Olson.

“Parker Coombs was also undefeated on the night and was very dominant,” he added.

Senior Zach Kersten finished 3-1 at 165 pounds as did sophomore Jack Kurschner at 138 pounds. Splitting their four matches were freshman Isaiah Romero (215), and sophomores Victor Pattermann (126/132) and Alex Obermueller (150).

In its wins over Phillips and Turtle Lake/Clayton, Boyceville scored five pin falls and a pair of forfeits in each dual.

Against Osceola, 24 of the Bulldogs 30 points came via forfeits, the other six were courtesy of a Rony Ramos pin. The Chieftains scored five pins, two major decisions and were awarded two forfeits.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser scored five pins, a forfeit and a major decision to defeat Boyceville 46-24.

Ramos and Coombs each had pins falls in the dual for Boyceville which also had two forfeits.

The Bulldogs will host Cadott this Thursday before heading south to Wisconsin Dells to compete in the Dells Duals on Saturday.

Boyceville 42, Phillips 30

157-Paul Kurschner (BV) pinned Kyle Sidenbender (P), 0:57; 165-Zach Kersten (BV) pinned Cole Sidenbender (P), 3:18; 175-Ethan Upson (P) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 1:25; 190-Ayron Deleasky (P) pinned Liam Girard-Moore (BV), 1:47; 215-Isaiah Romero (BV) pinned Josh Nutt (P), 2:46; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) received forfeit; 106-Double Forfeit; 113-Double Forfeit; 120-Rony Ramos (BV) pinned Journee Wood (P), 0:56; 126-JJ Adomaitis (P) pinned Jon Frett (BV), 0:44; 132-Victor Pattermann (BV) pinned Kenny Drexler (P), 1:36; 138-Jack Kurschner (BV) received forfeit; 144-Sawyer Kucaba (P) pinned Landyn Leslie (BV), 3:31; 150-Daniel Adomaitis (P) pinned Alex Obermueller (BV), 2:29.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/PF 46, Boyceville 24

150-Alex Obermueller (BV) received forfeit; 157-Dawson Klefstad (CWPF) majored Paul Kurschner (BV), 11-2;165: Adam Foss (CWPF) dec. Zach Kersten (BV), 3-1; 175-Riley Johnson (CWPF) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 3:28; 190-Gavin Wanish (CWPF) pinned Liam Girard-Moore (BV), 1:40; 215-Justin Barnett (CWPF) pinned Isaiah Romero (BV), 3:44; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) pinned Remington Hoff (CWPF), 0:14; 106-Double Forfeit; 113-Jacob Marek (CWPF) received forfeit; 120-Jack Olson (CWPF) pinned Jon Frett (BV), 0:21; 126-Rony Ramos (BV) pinned Anthony Gregoire (CWPF), 1:00; 132-Layden Ludwigson (CWPF) dec. Victor Pattermann (BV), 2-1; 138-Jack Kurschner (BV) received forfeit; 144-Trig White (CWPF) pinned Landyn Leslie (BV), 3:44.

Osceola 48, Boyceville 30

190-Liam Girard-Moore (BV) received forfeit; 215-Isaiah Romero (BV) received forfeit; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) received forfeit; 106-Alex Willeman (O) received forfeit; 113-Hunter Kromrey (O) received forfeit; 120-Rony Ramos (BV) pinned Alex Schneider (O), 2:23; 126-Logan Meyer (O) pinned Jon Frett (BV), 0:20; 132-Talon Berg (O) pinned Victor Pattermann (BV), 1:49; 138-Isaac Dunnom (O) majored Jack Kurschner (BV), 19-6; 144-Wyatt Hasting (O) pinned Landyn Leslie (BV), 1:59; 150-Tristan Campeau (O) majored Alex Obermueller (BV), 13-3; 157-Reed Church (O) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 4:35; 165-Zach Kersten (BV) received forfeit; 175-Addison Uddin (O) majored Mark Knopps (BV), 9-1.

Boyceville 46, Turtle Lake/Clayton

30

165-Zach Kersten (BV) pinned Carter Daugherty (TLC), 5:06; 175-Mark Knopps (BV) pinned Aiden Tinsley (TLC), 0:53; 190-Ashton Henck (TLC) pinned Liam Girard-Moore (BV), 1:55; 215-Ryan Shortess (TLC) pinned Isaiah Romero (BV), 0:44; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) pinned Dawson Nordquist (TLC), 1:29; 106-Double Forfeit; 113-Luke Moen (TLC) received forfeit; 120-Luke Popenhagen (TLC) pinned Jon Frett (BV), 1:17; 126-Rony Ramos (BV) majored Landon Hubbard (TLC), 14-3; 132-Victor Pattermann (BV) received forfeit; 138-Jack Kurschner (BV) pinned Owen Anderson (TLC), 2:41; 144-Landyn Leslie (BV) pinned Brayden Lytle (TLC), 0:12; 150-Alex Obermueller (BV) received forfeit; 157-Brandon Wright (TLC) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 3:17.