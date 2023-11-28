Lady Bulldogs hold off Indees for first win

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — Although it wasn’t a thing of beauty, a win is a win.

The Boyceville girls’ basketball team picked up its first win of the 2023-24 season and evened its early season record at 1-1 with a 41-35 non-conference win at home versus Independence/Gilmanton November 21 despite somewhat of a lackluster offensive performance in the second half.

Playing in the opening contest of a double header with the boys’ squad, who also competed against the Indees, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-20 halftime advantage thanks to a trio of senior-produced triples – two by Jaden Stevens and the other by Sarah Stoveren – and a 5-for-7 performance at the charity stripe.

Stevens along with freshman Aubrey Malean led that first-half effort as each scored six points, Stoveren added five and seniors Hannah Dunn and Cora Leslie had two buckets each.

Although Boyceville made four of it seven free throws in the second half, buckets were hard to come by. In fact, the Bulldogs had just four hoops in the final 18 minutes of action including single, two-point baskets by Zoey Hellendrung, Dunn and Leslie and Stoveren’s second and final trey of the contest which gave the hosts just 13, second-half points.

Fortunately, Independence/Gilmanton was not hitting much either as it only outscored Boyceville by a mere two points in the final half of action (15 to 13).

Stoveren was the only Bulldog to score in double digits. She tallied ten points, grabbed eight of Boyceville’s 34 rebounds, had a pair of assists and a steal. Dunn finished with eight points, three boards, four assists and two steals. Malean scored seven points and had two steals; Stevens, who was held scoreless in the second half, finished with six points, four rebounds and two steals; and Leslie also finished with six points and added five rebounds. Although she did not score any points, sophomore Chelsi Holden led the team in rebounds with nine.

Independence/Gilmanton had eight players score in the game with Arabelle Knisley topping all scorers with 11 points. Addison Ronschinske added six for the Indees.

Boyceville finished 9-for-14 at the free throw line and were 14-for-46 shooting including 4-14 from behind the three-point arc. Independence/Gilmanton made half of its 14 free tosses.

Boyceville has three non-conference games slated for this week including two at home. The ladies hosted Chequamegon Monday night, November 27, will welcome Webster this Thursday, November 30 and will be in Colfax early Saturday morning (8:30 a.m.), December 2 to take on Stanley-Boyd in the Dunn-St. Croix-Cloverbelt Challenge. Boyceville then opens conference play in Spring Valley next Tuesday, December 5.