Bulldog boys double-up Indees in opener

BOYCEVILLE — Despite a little first-game rust and the absence of a starter, the Bulldog boys’ hoops team gave a dominant performance in its November 21 home and season opener versus Independence/Gilmanton.

Boyceville, without the services of Caden Wold who is currently sidelined with an injury, dominated from the non-conference game’s opening tip off to the final horn, doubling up the Indees 66 to 31 as seniors Devin Halama and Grant Kaiser combined for 30 points.

The Bulldogs ran out to a commanding 38-13 halftime lead as Halama netted 14 of his game-high 17 points which included a trio of triples and Kaiser tallied eight of his 13 points, highlighted by a 5-for-7 performance from the charity stripe.

Boyceville continued its offensive dominance following the break.

Sophomore Carson Roemhild, who was held scoreless in the first half, responded with nine, second-half points including two of the team’s seven three pointers. Fellow sophomore Owen Rydel finished with eight points including a triple. Senior Peter Wheeldon and sophomore Jon Madison each tallied eight points.

The Bulldogs outscored the Indees 28 to 18 in the final half to earn the 35-point victory.

Kaiser also had a team-leading dozen rebounds for the Bulldogs, who finished with 44 boards, and had a pair of assists. Halama collected seven rebounds and also had two assists. Wheeldon added six boards and came up with three steals, Madison also tallied six rebounds, Carson Roemhild finished with four boards and four assists and Rydel grabbed three rebounds. Senior Nick Olson tallied three boards, four assists and made a three-point shot.

The Bulldogs were 24-for-61 shooting (just under 40 percent) which included a 7-for-20 (35 percent) from beyond the arc but made just 55 percent of their free throws (11-for-20).

Independence/Gilmanton had eight players score in the game and were led by Brandon Sylla and Grady Meier who each finished with six points. The Indees were 8-for-16 at the line and finished with three triples.

Boyceville has three non-conference home games this week. They welcomed Chequamegon on Monday, will host Webster on Thursday and will finish off against Prairie Farm this Friday. Boyceville will wrap up a five-game home stand next Tuesday, December 5 with non-conference game against Lake Holcombe.