Boyceville wrestling looks to build around sectional and state qualifiers

BOYCEVILLE — Last season might have qualified as a rebuilding season for the Boyceville wrestling program after it had to replace four, first-team all-conference grapplers, three of which reached the state tournament.

But, veteran head coach Jamie Olson, who begins his 26th season with a 305-137 dual meet record, and long-time assistant Corey Day were able to maximize the potential on last year’s squad especially among its freshmen who grew quickly in experience and confidence and helped the Bulldogs finish as the Dunn-St. Croix runners-up for a second straight season with a 3-1 record and a 17-6 mark in all duals. The Bulldogs had four sectional qualifiers and a pair of state participants.

Just two wrestlers graduated off last year’s team but both were large contributors to the Bulldogs’ success. Gone are Sebastian “Bash” Nielson and Brayan Vasquez-Martinez. Nielson, with 101 career wins, capped his senior season with a 44-9 record and a third-place state finish in the Division 3, 195-pound weight class. Vasquez-Martinez was a two-time letter winner for the Bulldogs.

Thirteen letter winners return to lead the Boyceville wrestling program this season, a list that includes four wrestlers that garnered 24 or more wins a year ago.

Leading them is sophomore Zach Hellendrung who went 41-9 during his freshman campaign and qualified for the state tournament at 220 pounds. This year some of the weight classes have changed, but Hellendrung is expected to compete at 215 pounds.

Joining Hellendrung are sectional qualifiers, senior Parker Coombs and junior Rony Ramos. Coombs won 24 matches last season while competing mainly at heavyweight (285 pounds). Ramos wrestled in the lower weights and picked up 15 wins as he came on in the latter half of the season.

A stable of five talented and experienced sophomores, all of which lettered, will aid in the Bulldog quest for wins. Included in that grouping are Zane Pierce, a light weight that garnered 28 wins a year ago; Landyn Leslie (25 wins) and Jack Kurschner (14 wins) who both placed fifth in the individual sectional meet; Alex Obermueller (16 wins) and Victor Pattermann (3 wins).

The other returning letter winners include seniors, Paul Kurschner (8 wins), Zach Kersten (6 wins) and Wyatt Sell, who returns following a year’s absence and juniors Mark Knopps and Jack Gruenhagen, each of whom tallied six wins last season.

“These individuals all have potential to make this a successful season,” stated Olson. “We need to stay healthy, continue to get better everyday in all areas of wrestling, including weight training and diet.”

“The challenge will be getting all these athletes to fit into the new weight classes. Sacrifices will have to be made across the board to make us competitive,” he added.

“We will still be very inexperienced in many weights, and our schedule is very tough with non-conference duals against Cadott, Cumberland, Clear Lake and Bloomer/Colfax,” noted Olson.

Olson has several promising newcomers in the fold this year. Looking to fill some varsity spots and gain experience are juniors Logan Chamberlin, Tristan Larson-Wang, and Mason Behrendt; sophomore Bryce Humpal and freshmen Dallas Herdahl, Isaiah Romero, Brock Larson-Wang, Braylon Larrieu, Jonathan Frett and Liam Girard-Moore.

“Our first few weeks of practices indicate that we are very inexperienced, but have the work ethic and intensity to improve,” Olson stated. “I like our attitudes and willingness to listen and be coachable.”

Olson said the goal this year is to have his charges believe they can compete every time they step on the mat.

Once again, Olson sees two-time defending Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Glenwood City as the team to beat.

“Glenwood City will be very good. Definitely the class of the conference,” he said. “They will have some hammers, along with a very balanced and experienced young group of wrestlers coming in.”

Olson will be assisted by Corey Day, Allen Lain, Blaine Leslie and Erik Swenson.

“I’m very fortunate to have this great group of guys to work with,” said Olson of his assistant coaches.

The Bulldogs will get their season underway this Friday, December 1 with a multi-team meet at Turtle Lake. Their home opener is slated for Thursday, December 7 versus Cadott.

2023-24 Roster/Weights

106 – Dallas Herdahl (9)

113 – Zane Pierce (10), Jon Frett (9), Braylon Larrieu (9)

120 – Rony Ramos (11)

126 – Jack Kurschner (10), Mason Behrendt (11)

132 – Victor Pattermann (10)

138 – Wyatt Sell (12), Tristan Larson-Wang (11)

144 – Landyn Leslie (10)

150 – Alex Obermueller (10), Bryce Humpal (10)

157 – Paul Kurschner (12), Jack Gruenhagen (11)

165 – Zach Kersten (12)

175 – Mark Knopps (11), Liam Girard-Moore (9)

190 – Currently Open

215 – Zach Hellendrung (10), Isaiah Romero (9)

285 – Parker Coombs (12), Brock Larson-Wang (9)