Freshman Molly Heidorn, a 2023 graduate of Colfax High School recently completed her freshman season competing for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugold cross country team.

Heidorn competed in the 6K race four times, finishing with a time of 26:00 at the UW-EC Alumni meet. She ran a time of 25:20 at the Blugold Invite, dropped down to 25:04 at the St. Olaf Invite and ran a personal best 24:57 at the Luther Saga Cup meet.