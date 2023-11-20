Colfax boys hope to improve on last year’s .500 season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — After finishing with a 13-13 overall record a year ago while playing a pretty tough schedule, the Colfax boys’ basketball team will be working on improving on that record this season.

Gone via graduation are five players with plenty of size and experience including first team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference player Jack Scharlau, along with Nick Jensen, Kyle Irwin, Mitch Medin and Ashton Greenwell.

Back to lead the Vikings are second team, all-conference pick senior Elijah Entzminger who averaged 16 points per game (ppg) and 3.6 rebounds per game (rpg) and Aiden Fischer with a 6.9 ppg average. Seniors Blake Johnson, Mason Yarrington and Eli Ralph are all returning letter winners who are expected to step up for the team this season.

Juniors Logan Swartz and Theo Hovde along with sophomore Orion Nichols are newcomers who may be called on to help out at the varsity level as well.

Head coach Mark Noll begins his fourth year leading the Vikings and carries a 28-39 record. He believes his team strengths will be overall quickness, ability to handle the ball, three point shooting, toughness and being coachable.

Goals for the team are to finish in the top four of a very competitive D-SC Conference and to make a move in the playoffs at the end of the year.

“We want to come together and be a tight team that plays really well with each other,” Noll said.

He expects Spring Valley, Elk Mound, Durand and Boyceville to be top competition in the conference this season since all four teams have a lot of returning players and great size.

2023-24 Varsity Roster: Theo Hovde, Trey Larson, Aiden Fischer, Elijah Entzminger, Charlie Charbonneau, Mason Yarrington, Orion Nichols, Hunter Roberts, Blake Johnson, Grant Palewicz, Eli Ralph, Nate Edwards, and Logan Swartz

2023-24 Junior Varsity Roster: Larson, Charbonneau, Roberts, Palewicz, Edwards, Grant Paulus, Bowen Seehaver, and Levi Elwood

2023-24 “C” Team Roster: Jaylen Peterson, Zac Leirmo, Jayden Morgan, Dominic Peterson, Grant Cook, Conner Arntson, Kolton Stabenow, Austin Coates, Sam Ralph, and James Wahl