Boyceville boys hope to compete for D-SC Conference basketball title

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — With six players returning who have all started at the varsity level at some point in their career, the Boyceville boys’ basketball team has a goal of battling for a Dunn-St. Croix Conference title this season.

After finishing 12-13 overall a year ago and just 4-10 in conference play, the team met their goal of winning 12 games, but fell short in the number of conference games they wanted to win. Gone through graduation are all-conference honorable mention Simon Evenson along with Mason Bowel, Chase Hollister, Corbin Krenz and Jack Phillips. This group had three years of varsity experience and a lot of size with one being a top defender and another their leading scorer.

The six seniors returning to lead the Bulldogs include all-conference honorable mention Grant Kaiser who averaged 10.1 points per game (ppg) and 7.2 rebounds per game (rpg), Caden Wold with a 9.0 ppg average and 2.6 assists per game, Devin Halama with 8.7 ppg and 6.2 rpg along with Braden Roemhild, Nick Olson, and Peter Wheeldon.

“All of these guys have something special to bring to the team and we hope to piece it together and play competitive and consistent basketball,” head coach Colby Dotseth said.

Three sophomores may have to step up to help the seniors including Carson Roemhild who is coming off a missed season due to a knee injury and is expected to add some depth as a guard who can score and handle the ball. Jon Madison should help the varsity with his size and endless motor on both sides of the floor, and Owen Rydel will help as a guard with his aggressive slashing ability.

Dotseth believes the strength of his team is his senior leadership with their size and length giving teams fits and also their athleticism will be mismatch nightmares for other teams. They do not have a true number one scorer however, and lack of overall varsity depth could cause problems if they get into foul trouble.

Goals for the season are to average over 50 points a game and for their defense to give up only 40 points a game. They also want to shoot over 40 percent from the field and over 70 percent from the free throw line as a team. And, their big goal is to win at least 18 games and compete for a conference championship.

Dotseth begins his fifth season leading the Bulldogs and carries a 21-72 record as the varsity coach. He believes in order to reach the goal of a conference title, Elk Mound (defending champion) along with Spring Valley will be the teams to beat. Both teams bring back key starters from a year ago where they both finished atop the conference and they are always a tough game for the Bulldogs during the season.

Assisting Dotseth this year are Levi Wolf, and Brian Roemhild.

2023-24 Roster

Seniors: Devin Halama, Grant Kaiser, Nick Olson, Braden Roemhild, Peter Wheeldon, and Caden Wold

Juniors: Dominic Anderson, Nate Jensen, Carson Lindstrom, Michael Montgomery, Blaine Severson, and Pedro Fernandez Morillo-Velarde

Sophomores: Trenton Buckholtz, Jon Madison, Carson Roemhild, Owen Rydel, Isaac Williams

Freshman: Conner Husky