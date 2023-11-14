Glenwood City National Honor Society inducts 10

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City Chapter of the National Honor Society refreshed its ranks with the addition of ten new members during is annual induction ceremony held on Thursday, November 9.

Seniors Rheanna Bischel and Kloe Dahl along with juniors Ilan Anderson, Andrew Blaser, Kyra Dahl, Isabel Davis, Charlie Lamb, Kiley Leduc, Elsja Meijer, and Emily Tews were officially inducted into the local membership of the National Honor Society during a fall induction ceremony held in the high school/middle school commons.

NHS chapter advisor David Popko delivered the welcome address while Marcy Burch, high school/middle school principal, explained the principles of the organizations.

The society’s four virtues – Scholarship, Service, Leadership and Character – were then described in detail by seniors Lisa Yang, Steven Booth, Lyra Ketola, and William Standaert, respectively.

Popko, who also served as the master of ceremonies, then installed the new members during which all ten inductees recited the NHS pledge in front of staff, family, friends and peers.

Patrick Olson, district administrator, gave a congratulatory speech before the ceremony concluded.

Before a student is accepted into the Glenwood City NHS, he or she must first meet the stringent requirements of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. To even be eligible for consideration a candidate must be a least a second semester sophomore with a minimum grade point average of 3.50. Selection for membership is based on a review of the candidate’s application.

Glenwood City’s current NHS membership, which increased to 22 members following the induction ceremony, also includes: Michaela Blaser, Steven Booth, Sydney Grant, Haylie Hannah, Allaina Johnson, Lyra Ketola, Maddie Klatt, Savanna Millermon, Kenzie Price, William Standaert, Libby Wagner, and Lisa Yang.

The 2023-24 officers are: Lisa Yang, president; Steven Booth, vice president; Lyra Ketola, secretary; William Standaert, treasurer; and Sydney Grant, historian.