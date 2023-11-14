 Skip to content

Glenwood City National Honor Society inducts 10

GLENWOOD CITY NHS ADDS TEN – The Glenwood City chapter of the National Honor Society added ten new members during the annual induction ceremony held Novmeber 9 in the Glenwood City commons. New Inductees are picutred above. Front row (L to R): Kyra Dahl, Kiley Leduc, Kloe Dahl, Emily Tews, and Elsja Meijer. Back row (L to R): Rheanna Bischel, Isabel Davis, Ilan Anderson, Charlie Lamb, and Andrew Blaser. —photo by Shawn DeWitt

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City Chapter of the National Honor Society refreshed its ranks with the addition of ten new members during is annual induction ceremony held on Thursday, November 9.

Seniors Rheanna Bischel and Kloe Dahl along with juniors Ilan Anderson, Andrew Blaser, Kyra Dahl, Isabel Davis, Charlie Lamb, Kiley Leduc, Elsja Meijer, and Emily Tews were officially inducted into the local membership of the National Honor Society during a fall induction ceremony held in the high school/middle school commons.

NHS chapter advisor David Popko delivered the welcome address while Marcy Burch, high school/middle school principal, explained the principles of the organizations.

The society’s four virtues –  Scholarship, Service, Leadership and Character – were then described in detail by seniors Lisa Yang, Steven Booth, Lyra Ketola, and William Standaert, respectively. 

Popko, who also served as the master of ceremonies, then installed the new members during which all ten inductees recited the NHS pledge in front of staff, family, friends and peers. 

2023-2024 GLENWOOD CITY National Honor Society officers are pictured above. From left to right are: Sydney Grant, historian; Steven Booth, vice president; Lisa Yang, president; William Standaert, treasurer; and Lyra Ketola, secretary. —photo by Shawn DeWitt

Patrick Olson, district administrator, gave a congratulatory speech before the ceremony concluded.

Before a student is accepted into the Glenwood City NHS, he or she must first meet the stringent requirements of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. To even be eligible for consideration a candidate must be a least a second semester sophomore with a minimum grade point average of 3.50. Selection for membership is based on a review of the candidate’s application.

Glenwood City’s current NHS membership, which increased to 22 members following the induction ceremony, also includes: Michaela Blaser, Steven Booth, Sydney Grant, Haylie Hannah, Allaina Johnson, Lyra Ketola, Maddie Klatt, Savanna Millermon, Kenzie Price, William Standaert, Libby Wagner, and Lisa Yang.

The 2023-24 officers are: Lisa Yang, president; Steven Booth, vice president; Lyra Ketola, secretary; William Standaert, treasurer; and Sydney Grant, historian.

