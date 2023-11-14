Five Colfax/Elk Mound girl golfers named as 2023 Academic All-State honorees

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Five members of this year’s Colfax/Elk Mound girls’ golf team have been selected as 2023 Academic All-State honorees.

Colfax/Elk Mound golfers Belle Kongshaug, who won the WIAA Division 3 individual state championship last month and is a two-time CloverCroix Conference champion, Gabrielle Amble, Josie Seehaver, Isabelle Baier, and Selena Clickner were all named as Academic All-State award recipients following the conclusion of this season.

A news release put out by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin and Academic All-State Chair Ryan Krall, who is also the head coach for Colfax/Elk Mound squad, stated that Kongshaug, Amble, Seehaver, Baier and Clickner along with the other Academic All-State honorees have “set a great example for others, proving that athletic and academic successes are not mutually exclusive.”

Colfax/Elk Mound’s five honorees helped lead the team to its first-ever CloverCroix Conference Championship earlier this fall.

Students are submitted by The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) coaches based on the following criteria:

1. The student-athlete has a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher.

2. The student-athlete participated in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches during the previous season.

3. The student-athlete is a sophomore, junior, or senior.

The GCAW is proud to announce that 434 students from 106 different high schools were honored this year with the average GPA of these students being an exceptional 3.824.

The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build and enhance Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities.