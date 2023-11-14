Boyceville girls’ basketball will look for steady improvement in upcoming season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — Two years ago the Boyceville girls’ basketball team finished the season with a 2-23 record. Last year their record improved to 8-16 with five of those losses coming by a single-digit point spread. Head coach Jay Lagerstrom is hoping his Lady Bulldogs can continue to increase the number in the win column in the 2023-2024 season.

Gone via graduation are Hailey Hanestad, Rachael Montgomery, Cambrie Reisimer and Abby Schlough. According to Lagerstrom, these girls were just a tough-minded group that wanted to work hard and set a great example that to have success you have to work hard each night.

Returning letter winners hoping to pick up some wins include senior Hannah Dunn who averaged 8.5 points per game (ppg) and led the team in assists, senior Sarah Stoveren who averaged 5.2 ppg and another senior Cora Leslie. Also with some varsity experience are senior Jaden Stevens along with sophomores Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden. Senior Lexi Schlough will miss her entire senior year with an ACL injury.

Besides Dunn and Stoveren, most of the other girls varsity experience was limited but Cora Leslie played well at the end of last season, and Hellendrung, Stevens and Holden got more comfortable with what the team was trying to do and Lagerstrom expects them to do well this season.

He believes they have a nice group of freshmen and a few of them will have to contribute as well.

Strengths of the team are being a little deeper at the guard position this year but Lagerstrom figures they are going to have to find some complementary play in the post, and rebounding is going to be key since the Bulldogs are small in overall size.

Goals for the team are to cut down on turnovers, shoot better from the free throw line and rebound better.

Lagerstrom begins his fourth year leading the team and carries a 15-51 record. Lagerstrom will be assisted again this year by Denise Jeske.

He expects Colfax, Elk Mound, Durand and Mondovi will bring eight very tough games to their Dunn-St. Croix Conference schedule.

2023-24 Roster

Seniors: Hannah Dunn, Jadynn Traxler, Sarah Stoveren, Jaden Stevens, and Cora Leslie

Junior: Ashley Prestrud

Sophomores: Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden

Freshmen: Ellie Engeman, Ella Lain, Sydney Larson, Aubrey Malean, Kylee Schlough, and Layla Score