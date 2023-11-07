St. Croix Valley Genealogical Society to meet November 16

SCVGS will meet on Nov 16 in the community meeting room of the First National Bank of River Falls at 7:00 p.m. The speaker will be Maureen Guay. She will present “Oh Canada! Tracing Your Ancestors North of the Border”. Maureen was born in Canada and graduated from the University of Toronto. She has traced her extended family across Canada and the United States, including Stillwater and Somerset in the St Croix River Valley.

Minnesota and Wisconsin had substantial immigration from Canada in the 1800s to work in the timber industry, mines, and in response to the Homestead Act in the 1860s. Conversely, many Americans from the Dakotas and the Midwest settled in the Canadian prairies in the early 20th century. This presentation will focus on using Canadian sources to research family members that originated in Canada and those that migrated north of the border.

This meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served after the meeting. If you have any questions, call Darcy at 715-307-5149.