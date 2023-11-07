Bulldogs can’t contain Wildcats in offensive showdown, season ends with level 3 loss

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — The WIAA Division 7, Level 3 football matchup pitting host and top seed Boyceville against #2 Edgar was billed as a defensive battle. The Bulldogs have only allowed 53 points on the year, an impressive 4.8 point per contest.

Edgar trumped the Bulldogs remarkable feat by allowing only 14 points on the year, with the last points the Wildcats surrendered was a touchdown in a win in August against Stratford.

Few would have predicted the offensive output that was unleashed on the evening. Combined the teams put up 78 points, 791 yards, and 11 touchdowns to electrify the Boyceville crowd.

Unfortunately for the home faithful, it was Edgar that scored on their first four possession as the Wildcats controlled the pace of play en route to a 53-26 win in Friday night, November 3 playoff contest.

Edgar’s Karter Butt was nearly unstoppable on the evening. The senior back had 317 rushing yards on 37 carries and ran for six touchdowns. To go along with that, his halfback option pass for a touchdown in the third quarter blunted a Bulldog comeback.

“Karter Butt is an amazing running back,” commented coach Michael Roemhild. “If you look at his stats he gets the ball about ten times a game, tonight he got the ball 36 times and scored all of their touchdowns.”

Edgar jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter thanks in part to a pair of Wildcat touchdowns and a special teams safety on a blocked punt.

However, a resilient Bulldog squad was not deterred. Starting on their own 35-yard line, Boyceville leveraged Nick Olson to move the ball.

The senior back’s 21-yard carry on second-and-seven put Boyceville in Edgar territory. After a false start penalty moved the ball five yards back, his number was called yet again, and Olson took it 35 yards for the score to cut Edgar’s led to 16-6. The Bulldogs try for two points failed when the pass fell incomplete.

Another Butt touchdown pushed the Wildcat advantage to 23-6 at the 8:19 mark of the second quarter.

The Bulldog offense would strike back. Following six straight runs by the trio of Olson, Braden Roemhild, and Zach Hellendrung, Boyceville was facing a fourth and short on the Edgar 42-yard line.

Needing to stay close to the explosive Edgar offense, the Bulldogs decided to go for it on fourth down. Carson Roemhild scrambled to his left and found a wide-open Hellendrung on the right sideline. Hellendrung proceeded to take it 42 yards for the score. The 2-point conversion put the score at 23-14 with 3:58 remaining in the half.

The Wildcat offense would not be outdone. The ensuing 12-play drive resulted in Edgar taking a 31-14 lead into intermission.

Edgar started the second half with the ball and was looking to put the game out of reach. However, an interception by Devin Halama gave the Bulldogs their only defensive stop on the night and set his team up with a big play opportunity.

Two plays after the interception, Carson Roemhild connected on a deep ball with Caden Wold that covered 82 yards and pulled the Bulldogs within 11 points with over six minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs looked to stop Edgar on back-to-back possessions. Facing a fourth-and-six inside the Bulldog red zone, Edgar went for it. Instead of the normal ground game, Butt took the hand-off and throw to an open Brett Baumgartner for the 19-yard touchdown to extend their led to 38-20.

Another fantastic return by Olson on the kickoff set the Bulldogs up on midfield with 2:29 left in the third quarter. As they’ve done multiple times this season, they followed a big play with a long pass for a touchdown.

Carson Roemhild connected with Caden Wold for the second time in four minutes, this one from 49 yards out, to cut the Wildcat led to 38-26 after the 2-point try was unsuccessful.

Unfortunately, the Bulldog offense ran out of steam after that series.

Edgar would pile on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to double up on Boyceville 52-26.

The win advances Edgar to this Friday’s Level 4 action against Bangor for the right to play in the Division 7 championship game in Madison November 16.

The Bulldogs, who finished 11-1, managed 352 yards on the evening, including 193 through the air. Carson Roemhild accounted for all passing yards on 7 of 14 passing including three touchdown passes.

Braden Roemhild was his favorite target with three receptions. Wold followed up with two receptions, both for long touchdowns, and 132 yards.

“I thought Carson Roemhild had a great game at quarterback,” indicated coach Roemhild. He continued, “Caden Wold had two huge touchdowns for us even while being double covered.”

Olson paced the running attack on the night going for 129 yards on 15 carries and a score.

The Bulldog loss concludes the playing career of a very successful senior class.

“This is our fourth year in a row of making the playoffs, fourth year in a row of having a winning season, (and) this group of seniors have started something for Boyceville football,” proclaimed coach Roemhild.

The class of 2024 went an impressive 34-8 over their four years on the gridiron, including winning their first outright Dunn-St. Croix championship in 62 years.

“There are a lot of moments to look back on and be proud of, but I know this group of players,” concluded coach Roemhild. “It is going to take a while to look back on them and realize just how special this season is.”

Putting on the their Bulldog gridiron uniforms for the final time were Nick Olson, JJ Kurschner, Caden Wold, Devin Halama, Braden Roemhild, Paul Kurschner, Peter Wheeldon, Grant Kaiser, Treylin Thorson, Connor Gilpin, Parker Coombs and Zach Kersten.