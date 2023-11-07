Boyceville’s Carson Roemhild, Zach Hellendrung named D-SC co-players of the year in football

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE -— A pair of Boyceville sophomores have been named as the 2023 Dunn-St. Croix Conference’s co-players of the year in football.

Quarterback Carson Roemhild was voted as the conference’s offensive co-player of the year, along with Spring Valley senior running back Diego Schmitt while Boyceville lineman, running back and place kicker Zach Hellendrung shared his defensive co-player of the year award with Turtle Lake senior Walker Korish.

Both Bulldogs were two-way starters for this year’s squad which won its first outright conference championship in 62 years to complete an unbeaten regular season and finished 11-1.

In Boyceville’s nine regular-season contests and its three playoff games, Carson Roemhild completed 75 of his 131 pass attempts (57.3 percent completions rate) for 1,407 yards with 24 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The D-SC first-team, all-conference quarterback finished with a 117.2 yards per game passing average and a 121.4 rating. Roemhild also rushed 38 times for 104 yards and six more touchdowns with just three fumbles.

Defensively, Carson Roemhild had 19 solo tackles and 13 assisted and came up with five interceptions on the season.

Zach Hellendrung was a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball.

Voted a defensive co-player of the year from his defensive line position, Zach Hellendrung registered a team-leading 95 tackles including 66 solo takedowns. He also had 19 tackles for losses, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

On the offensive side, Hellendrung was a second-team, all-conference pick in the backfield where he ran for 727 yards on 101 hauls for a 7.2 yard per carry average and scored six touchdowns and seven two-point conversions.

Hellendrung also excelled on special teams where he served as the Bulldogs’ place kicker which earned him another spot on the all-conference second team. He kicked off 61 times for 2,910 yards for an average of just under 48 yards per attempt. Hellendrung also made seven of his 11 extra point kicks for the season.