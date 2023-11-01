Proposed Dunn County 2024 budget includes reduced property tax rate

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Dunn County Board of Supervisors in November will consider a 2024 budget that would lower the tax (mill) rate used to compute a homeowner’s tax bill by more than 14 percent.

The county tax rate for 2024 would be $4.97 per $1,000 of equalized value, compared to this year’s rate of $5.80 for 2023. The proposed 2024 total budget of $99.45 million includes a county property tax levy of $23.7 million, an increase of $214,521 from 2023.

The County Board will hold a public hearing on the budget at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 in room 054 of the Community Services Building, 3001 Highway 12 East in Menomonie.

“The County Board is working very diligently to hold the tax burden down for county taxpayers,” said Kris Korpela, county manager. “This budget reflects the desire to maintain and improve essential services while keeping it affordable to live in Dunn County.”

Korpela added that the Executive Committee of the County Board recommended that the board close a nearly $7 million gap between proposed spending for 2024 and projected revenues by using a combination of $1.52 million from the general fund balance, and revenues from unused capital funds, unspent wages and issuing up to $3 million in bonds.

The proposed decrease in the county tax rate for 2024 continues a trend of rate reductions. For example, the tax rate in 2020 was $7.10 of $1,000 in equalized valuation, 30 percent more than the proposed 2024 tax rate of $4.97 of $1,000 in equalized property value.

“We have seen steady increases in our county’s total equalized property value, which — along with keeping a close eye on all expenditures — helps us keep the tax rate down,” Korpela said.

The county tax rate is one component of a property owner’s total annual tax bill. Other rates on the total tax bill include those for the municipality, school district, technical college and any special taxing districts.

Video recordings of county meeting proceedings are available on Dunn County’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@dunncounty1854, one to two days after the meeting. Those who want to provide public comment to a governmental body before a meeting can do so at publiccomment@co.dunn.wi.us.