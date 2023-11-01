EMSD will join Cloverbelt Conference in 2025-2026

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound school district will be leaving the Dunn-St. Croix Conference in 2025-2026 and will be joining the Cloverbelt Conference.

The Elk Mound Board of Education approved leaving the Dunn-St. Croix Conference and joining the Cloverbelt Conference three years ago, said Eric Wright, district administrator, regarding the Elk Mound Board of Education’s October 23 meeting.

But even though the Elk Mound school board previously had approved joining the Cloverbelt Conference, in order for Elk Mound to join, another team had to leave the conference, and that did not happen, he said.

The Osseo school district has now left the Cloverbelt Conference, and that created an opening for Elk Mound to join the conference, Wright said.

The Elk Mound school board is being “pro-active” by moving to the Cloverbelt Conference because those schools are similar to Elk Mound in enrollment, he said.

Elk Mound has about 1,200 students.

The Bloomer school district, which is part of the Cloverbelt Conference, has about 1,250 students.

Stanley-Boyd, also part of the Cloverbelt, has about 1,100 students, and Cadott has about 850 students, while the Colby school district has about 1,000 students.

The Colfax school district has an enrollment of about 750, while Boyceville has a little over 700 students, and Glenwood City has approximately 630 students.

Elk Mound would like to continue the local friendly rivalry with Colfax and Durand, so Elk Mound can play those schools in non-conference games, Wright said.

The Durand school district has about 1,000 students, so it is somewhat larger than Colfax but smaller than Elk Mound.

The Cloverbelt Conference website describes the conference as consisting of 17 schools from west central Wisconsin.

In most sports, the conference breaks into two divisions, the Eastern Cloverbelt and the Western Cloverbelt.

The Cloverbelt Conference for football has nine of the conference’s largest schools competing against each other.

Four schools from the MaraWood Conference join the six smaller schools in the Cloverbelt Conference to form the CloverWood Conference, according to the website.

Elk Mound has played football in the Cloverbelt Conference since 2020.