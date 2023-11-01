Bulldogs cage Cardinals, capture 30-0 shutout win in level 2 football playoff

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — Level 2 of the Division 7 WIAA football playoffs pitted Boyceville against a familiar foe in Spring Valley. The old adage dictates “it’s hard to beat the same team twice”, and Boyceville expected a dogfight in the Friday, October 27 contest.

However, the clash didn’t materialize as the Bulldogs held a strong Cardinal offense to less than 200 yards and cruised to the 30-0 victory on a cool night in front of a warm, receptive home crowd.

The Boyceville defense was outstanding on the evening. They forced two Cardinal turnovers, held them three times on fourth down conversion attempts, and only allowed a single trip inside their 20-yard line.

“Our defense was stellar tonight, actually it has been the whole year,” indicated coach Michael Roemhild. “We gave up a couple big runs but fixed our assignments and flew to the ball.”

While the Boyceville (11-0) defense was busy locking down Spring Valley, the offense was gearing up for some big plays. All four Bulldog touchdowns on the evening were from 30 yards or more.

Following a Cardinal punt on their second possession, the Bulldogs wasted little time finding pay dirt.

Nick Olson took the handoff on the first snap and went 77 yards for the touchdown. The 2-point conversion run by Olson put the Bulldogs up 8-0 to start the second quarter.

The ensuing Cardinal possession saw them cross over into Bulldog territory. However, the Spring Valley drive was stifled when quarterback Wyatt Goveronski fumbled the ball. The recovery by Branden Roemhild on his own 46-yard line put his team in great position.

A heavy dose of runs by Olson and Zach Hellendrung set the Bulldogs up with 1st-and-10 on the Cardinal 30-yard line.

Two plays later, Braden Roemhild found an opening in the Cardinal defense and took it to the end zone for the score and 16-0 lead with 2:16 left in the half.

Boyceville’s first drive of the second half ended early on a fumble near midfield. However, the Bulldog defense was up to the task.

Back-to-back sacks on third and fourth down gave the Bulldogs the ball back on their own 38-yard line and again the offense didn’t waste the opportunity.

A fourth-down rush by Caden Wold for 21 yards set his team up with a fresh set of downs inside Cardinal territory.

Two plays later Olson found a seam in the Spring Valley defense and went 30 yards for the touchdown and 24-0 lead with 1:53 left in the third quarter.

Trailing by three scores, the next Cardinal possession was the best and final chance to get on the scoreboard. Spring Valley used 12 plays to get within striking distance.

However, a pass by Goveronski into the end zone was intercepted by Wold to put an end to the Cardinal scoring chance.

Following the pick, Wold locked up the game for the Bulldogs three plays later. Carson Roemhild found the speedy wide out and connected for 75 yards and the touchdown to take a 30-0 advantage midway through the fourth quarter.

The Bulldog defense shut down the Cardinals on the ensuing possession to persevere the shutout, Boyceville’s third of the season, and win.

“Offensively I thought everybody played a vital role tonight,” praised Roemhild. “I thought our offensive line did a great job opening up holes or sealing the edge for our running backs all night.”

The line paved the way for five backs to rush for 275 yards. Olson paced all rushes with 135 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.

“Nick Olson ran like I knew he would tonight,” commented coach Roemhild. “The first time against (Spring) Valley he had an off-night running, but tonight he was a machine and had great runs especially to get us started in the second half.”

Braden Roemhild and Hellendrung both added 53 yards to the effort.

Through the air, Carson Roemhild was 3-5 for 88 yards, with the majority coming on the 75-yard touchdown reception by Wold.

The win advances the Bulldogs to a Level 3 home matchup against Edgar.

“Edgar is a powerhouse and has been for years,” said coach Roemhild. “They don’t let anybody score on them and they have a very powerful offense.”

Edgar comes into the matchup boosting an 10-1 record, with its single loss coming in week 1 against Ellsworth. They’ve also shut out their last nine opponents, including both playoff games.

The Wildcats beat Glenwood City 36-0 in the opening round and took down Eau Claire Regis 20-0 in Level 2 action.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. for the Friday, November 3 game on Evenson Field.