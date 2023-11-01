Boyceville school board approves property tax levy of $3.34 million

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville Board of Education has approved a total property tax levy of $3,342,879 for the 2023-2024 school year.

The property tax levy approved at the October 25 meeting compares to a total property tax levy of $3,541,686 presented at the school district’s annual meeting on October 11.

Last year’s total property tax levy was $3,307,455.

This year’s property tax levy of $3,342,879 represents an increase over last year’s property of $35,424.

The anticipated mill rate presented at the annual meeting was $6.84 per $1,000 of property value.

The actual mill rate will be $6.46 per $1,000 of property value.

Last year’s mill rate was $7.94, which means this year’s mill rate is $1.48 less in school property tax per $1,000 of the property value.

The equalized value in the Boyceville school district for the 2023-2024 school year is $517 million, compared to $416 million last year.

Readers should note that when the equalized value increases, the mill rate decreases.

The Board of Education also approved adjustments to the budget for the 2023-2024 school year.

At the annual meeting, anticipated revenue for the year was $9,874,511, and the revenue in the budget approved by the school board October 25 was $9,879,362, representing an increase in revenue of $4,851.

At the annual meeting, anticipated expenses for the year were $10,088,999, and the amount for expenses in the budget approved by the school board October 25 is $10,091,728, representing an increase in expenses of $2,729.

For the 2023-2024 school year, the state increased the property tax levy limit, from $10,000 per student to $11,000 per student.

The state budget includes a $250 increase in per pupil aid.

Early College Credit

The Boyceville Board of Education also approved Early College Credit for university classes applications for the spring semester of 2024 and Start College Now applications for technical college credits and courses for the spring semester of 2024.

Students are allowed to take up to 18 college credits paid for by the Boyceville school district.

Here are the students interested in the Early College Credit program and the Start College Now program:

• BHS senior to attend UW-Stout. Interested in Trigonometry, History (Greeks, Romans and Barbarians), Brain and Behavior. A total of eight credits for $2,800.

• BHS junior to attend UW-Stout. Interested in Introduction to Psychology, Psychology of Video Games, Introduction to Sociology, American Government, Comparative Government, Social Problems, Modern U.S. History, Principles of Microeconomics, General Economics and Introduction to Computer Programing. A total of 18 credits for $6,300.

• BHS senior to attend UW-Stout. Interested in United States Women’s History, Introduction to Psychology, Introduction to Sociology and Sociology of Health and Illness. A total of 12 credits for $4,200.

• BHS junior to attend UW-Stout. Interested in English Composition, Music in Media, Mobile Device Photography, Introduction to Geology, Intermediate Spanish, Storytelling of Scotland and England, Stagecraft, Theatre in Our World, Digital Sound Studio, Introduction to Psychology, Cultural Anthropology and Forensic Psychology, Law and Ethics. A total of 18 credits for $6,300.

• BHS senior attending UW-Green Bay. Interested in Contemporary Social Problems, Introduction to Sociology, Introduction to Women’s Studies, Fundamentals of Public Address, Fundamentals of Interpersonal Communication. A total of 12 credits for $4,200.

• BHS junior to attend UW-Stout. Interested International Relations, Introduction to Psychology and Social Problems. A total of nine credits for $3,150.

• BHS junior to attend UW-Stout. Interested in Early U.S. History, Introduction to Psychology, Introduction to Sociology Modern U.S. History, World Geography, World War II Ethnic and Global History and Greeks, Romans and Barbarians. A total of 15 credits for $5,250.

• BHS senior to attend UW-Stout. Interested in English Composition, Trigonometry and Introduction to Psychology. A total of nine credits for $3,150.

• BHS senior to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College. Interested in Business Law, Accounting I, Introduction to Quickbooks, Payroll Accounting, Principles of Management and Marketing Principles. A total of 18 credits for $3,204.

• BHS junior to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College. Interested in General Psychology. A total of three credits for $534.

• BHS junior to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College. Interested in Business Law, Innovative Business Mindset, Microsoft Excel, Introduction to Computers and Programing, Computer Hardware, Web 2 Client Side, Mechanical Design Concepts and Programming Fundamentals. A total of 18 credits for $3,204.

• BHS student will be a senior in the fall of 2024 to attend the High School Academy, part of the Start College Now program. Academies are registered in advance by one full year. The full program cost is 18 credits paid by the Boyceville school district at $4,072 and 15 credits paid by the family at $3,393. Student will attend CVTC River Falls. Mandatory classes for the first semester are Construction Safety, Framing Methods, Framing Methods Lab, Construction Basics and Roof Systems and Stairs.

Other business

In other business, the Boyceville Board of Education:

• Learned that Sydney Lunderville was recognized as the Boyceville Middle School Student of the Month for September.

• Learned that Delany Olson was recognized as the Boyceville High School Student of the Month for September.

• Approved the hiring recommendation of Troy Kuhn as a middle school boys’ basketball coach.

• Approved the hiring recommendation of Levi Wolf as the high school assistant boys’ basketball coach.

• Approved the hiring recommendation of Tony Pelikan as an assistant Science Olympiad coach.

• Approved the hiring recommendation of Avery Burch as a full-time evening custodian.

• Accepted a donation of $500 from the Boyceville Sno-Jammers to be deposited in the school district’s food service Angel Account.

• Accepted a $1,000 grant for Ben Simmerman from the Everwood Farmstead Foundation to purchase equipment for Simmerman’s choir program.