Glenwood City Council – Dog Park Grand Opening scheduled for October 29

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

GLENWOOD CITY — At the October 16 regular meeting of the Glenwood City Council, Riley Unruh reported that the Grand Opening for the city dog park would be on Sunday, October 29th from 12-3 p.m.. There will be an opening ceremony followed by ribbon cutting. There will also be treats and a free tennis ball for the all the dogs that visit during the grand opening.

In her monthly report, Librarian, Rochel Karlson, stated that they had 716 walk ins in the month of September, 110 people using the computers, nearly 500 hits on their website and seven new patrons. Craft nights continue to go well for youth and adults with more activities in November and December. They will be having a youth Halloween Party on October 26 and will be participating in Trunk – or – Treat at Holy Cross Lutheran Churchon the 29th. She also reported that they have 58 youth in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.

Dave Caress, public works director reported that they are just transitioning between seasons at the moment. Police Cheif, Joel Klatt had nothing to report that wasn’t in the packet handed to council members, which was not provided to the Tribune.

In old business, Mayor Unruh reported that they had received an updated offer on the Saddle Club property just today (Oct. 16). Finalization will be in process.

Under new business, Fire Cheif, Greg Holden, addressed the council about the various projects that need attention at the fire hall. Top on the list was replacing the carpet in the meeting/kitchen room with epoxy paint and replacing ceiling tiles that had water damage on them. Quotes and more information will be obtained before moving ahead with the various projects.

Holden also asked the Council for permission to get rid of certain items that they no longer use or that are no longer up to code. Items include some ladders, portable pumps, pump cans, fittings, light bars and old helmets and boots. The council approved selling or donating these items at Holden’s discretion.

Other New Business

• On a vote of 3-2 the motion was carried to pay the final amount of $4,744.60 to Albrightson Excavating.

• Passed a motion to pursue the change of the city logo

• Passed the amendment to the snow removal ordinace pending publication.

• Approved Operator’s License applications for Gregory J Bibeau Jr. and Kent D Salsbury