Bulldogs swat Hornets to stay unbeaten, retain sole possession of first place in Dunn-St. Croix

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE – The October 6 match up in Boyceville pitted conference leader Boyceville against an upstart Cadott squad fresh off an upset win against Spring Valley.

Cadott jumped out to the early lead, in large part due to a Bulldog turnover, and held the Bulldogs offense in check for the first quarter. However, a stout Boyceville defense proved crucial on a rainy evening as the Bulldogs pounded out a 27-6 victory in the October 6 contest.

The Boyceville (8-0, 6-0) defense forced Cadott to punt seven times on the evening, forced a single fumble, and held the Hornets to 49 total yards on the night.

“Our defense deserves all of the credit this week, we shut down Cadott,” lauded coach Michael Roemhild. “Our guys were flying around and holding our own up front.”

The rain in the first half may have hampered the Bulldogs offensive efforts to start the game. Cadott recovered a fumble on Boyceville’s third play off the night and returned it to the 1 yard line.

The next play saw Hornet Easton Goodman rush it across for the touchdown and the 6-0 lead with 6:18 left in the first quarter.

It wasn’t until the second quarter that Boyceville found its offensive stride. Two rushes by Nick Olson, first for 12 and the second for 16 yards, put the Bulldogs near midfield. An 11-yard carry by Braden Roemhild pushed them into Cadott territory.

Six plays later Carson Roemhild connected with Olson for a 20-yard reception and the touchdown. A 2-point PAT reception by Braden Roemhild gave the Bulldogs the 8-6 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Bulldogs stuffed Cadott on a fourth-and-1 on the subsequent possession to take over on their own 44-yard line. Seven plays later Olson’s second score of the evening, a 3-yard rush, put the Bulldogs up 14-6 with 3:53 left in the half.

The touchdown was set up by a quarterback draw by Carson Roemhild that gained 27 yards and put his team in the red zone on the Hornet 15 yard line.

Both offenses went stale in the third quarter, resulting in four punts between them. It wasn’t until midway through the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs regained their footing.

Starting on the Cadott 40 yard line, Carson Roemhild found an open Caden Wold for a 28-yard gain to the 12 yard line.

Three plays later, Carson Roemhild took it in from 1 yard out to extend the Bulldog lead to 20-6 with 6:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldog defense came up big on the very next play. Landyn Leslie recovered a fumble on the Cadott 45 yard line to put his team in great position to seal the win.

And seal it the Bulldogs did. On the first snap following the turnover, Carson Roemhild’s deep pass down the sideline connected with Wold who took it across the goal line for the touchdown.

A Zach Hellendrung point after extended the Bulldog advantage to 27-6 with 5:47 remaining in the game, which was the final on the evening.

The Bulldog racked up 403 total yards on the evening, including 269 yards on the ground.

“Field conditions took away our speed to the outside,” commented coach Roemhild. He continued, “I thought Nick Olson had a heck of a game rushing the ball for us, we rode him in this game.”

The senior back accounted for 169 total yards on the evening, including 144 yards on the ground on the 23 carries. Carson Roemhild added 52 yards on the ground.

Carson Roemhild was an efficient 7-12 passing on the evening for 134 yards and two scores. Wold was his primary receiver with three catches for 90 yards and a single touchdown.

The win keeps the Bulldogs perfect on the season and ensures at least a share of the conference title, with a one-game lead on second place Spring Valley.

“Now we get to go to Valley where we have had no success and take on a very good team,” indicated coach Roemhild. “It should be another good battle.”

Boyceville hasn’t beaten Spring Valley since a 32-8 victory in 2012 and haven’t won at Spring Valley since 2004. A win by Boyceville in the October 13 matchup will give them the outright D-SC title. Kickoff is 7 p.m.