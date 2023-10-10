Bulldog netters lose in Mondovi

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MONDOVI — The Boyceville volleyball team fell to 1-4 in the Dunn-St. Croix standings after losing in straight sets at Mondovi last Thursday.

The Bulldogs, in their only contest of the week, pushed the host Buffaloes into extended play in the opening set of their October 5th match before losing 26-28. Boyceville then lost the next two sets 16-25 and 17-25.

Boyceville had 20 kills in the match as Chelsi Holden earned a team-leading seven, Zoey Hellendrung finished with five and Aubrey MaLean, Delaney Olson and Cora Leslie each tallied a pair. Olson had 15 of the Bulldogs’ 20 assists and Malean had two service aces.

Defensively, Boyceville came up with 58 digs over the course of the three-set match. Holden topped the chart with 17 digs, Hannah Dunn was credited with 15 and Becca Wyss finished with ten. Lucy Wheeldon had the team’s lone solo block and assisted in three others.

Boyceville will wrap up its regular-season slate with a pair of conference contests this week. Durand-Arkansaw was in the Dog House last evening (October 10). The Bulldogs then finish with a road trip to Spring Valley this Thursday where they will face the conference-leading Cardinals.

The WIAA tournament series gets underway next Tuesday, October 17 with regional quarterfinal matches. Although seeds had not yet been announced as of Tuesday morning’s printing deadline, Boyceville will likely be on the road for an opening-round match in Division 3 competition.