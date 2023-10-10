Bulldog cross country teams race at Amery Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

With near perfect conditions, Boyceville joined several other area schools to compete in the annual Amery Cross Country Invitational held Tuesday, October 3.

Competing against runners from the Middle Border, Cloverbelt, Lakeland, Heart O’ North as well as their own Dunn-St. Croix conference, the Boyceville girls’ squad copped fifth place out of 14 teams after scoring a 181. The Bulldog boys were 15th out of 16 full squads with 340 points. Bloomer won both the girls’ (26 points) and boys’ (34 points) races as several Blackhawk runners finished in the top ten.

Boyceville’s top four girls’ all finished in the 30s. Senior Jaden Stevens led her team to the line taking 30th in 23:47.4. Sophomores Halle Tonn and Ashlyn Maska finished within a tenth of second of each other. Tonn placed 33rd in 23:58.2 while Maska came in 34th with a time of 23:58.3. Freshman Ellie Engeman was the fourth Bulldog finisher, placing 39th in 24:08.4. Another freshman competitor, Sydney Larson, crossed in 66th place after a run of 25:39.0.

Rounding out the girls’ team were senior Sarah Stoveren and freshman Layla Score. Stoveren ran a 27:17.6 to finish 78th and Score placed 96th in 29:29.5.

Bloomer freshman Ciara Hartman finished first among the 119 runners in the girls’ race with a time of 18:03.8.

For the Boyceville boys, junior Michael Montgomery turned in the best finish as he placed 47th with a time of 20:51.6. Freshman Isaac Williams finished close behind Montgomery taking 51st in 20:56.2. Some two and a half minutes later, junior Aidan Madison and freshman Nicholas Keeley came across the finish line. Madison took 80th in 22:30.2 and Keeley placed 84th with a time of 22:36.7.

Boyceville’s fifth finisher was sophomore Forest Bettendorf who took 94th in 23:02.3. Classmate Victor Pattermann followed in 132nd place with a time of 25:17.3. Junior Dominic Anderson was the seventh and final Bulldog to complete the varsity race, taking 138th in 25:53.3

Senior Lucas Anderson of Bloomer won the boys’ competition in 16:44.2. 153 boys ran in the varsity race in Amery.

For the first time this season, the Boyceville middle school girls’ squad did not finish in first place. That honor went to New Richmond who copped the win with a score of 104. Boyceville finished second with a 139. In that race, Breille Jeske was the top Bulldog finisher as she took 11th in 10:16.6, Brooklyn Talmage ran a 10:25.0 to finish 14th, Katy Maska placed 23rd in 10:42.0, Blake Jeske ran a 10:51.5 for 28th place, Ella Engeman copped 69th in 11:45.1, Lydia Day finished in 100th place with a time of 12:21.9 and Danica Score took 112th in 12:32.4.

Boyceville middle school boys placed tenth with a score of 216. Clayton Score was the first to finish as he came in seventh after a run of 9:11.1. Riley Naughton was 45th in 10:19.0, Tegan Lydon ran a 10:28.1 to place 51st, Noach Monfort came in 59th with a time of 10:38.1, Easton Lange ran a 10:51.4 for 72nd, Logan Monfort was 75th in 10:52.3 and Brady Maska was 128th in 11:56.1.

The Boyceville teams will all compete in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet this Thursday, October 12. Durand-Arkansaw is hosting this year’s conference championships at the Rolling Greens Golf Course. Competition will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the boys’ race with the girls and middle schoolers to follow at half-hour intervals.