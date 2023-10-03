Menomonie Optimists Honor Hydukovich as Youth of the Month

Submitted by David K. Williams

A hallmark of the Menomonie Optimist Club has been honoring outstanding young people from the four high schools in Dunn County. At a recent meeting, Optimists honored Jeanette Hydukovich, a senior at Colfax High School, as the September Youth of the Month.

Jeanette Hydukovich has excelled in both academics and athletics at Colfax High School. Currently ranked first in her class, Jeanette is also class president, student body president and has taken advanced placement and weighted courses, as well as college credits while at Colfax High School. Her teachers describe her as a leader and a hard worker. Jeanette is a member of the volleyball team and has a distinguished record in track and field. She has gone to the state track meet for three years and earned medal positions in discus and shotput. Jeanette plans to attend either Emory University or the University of Chicago to major in health and medicine. She also hopes to continue her volleyball and track and field career at either institution. Jeanette is the daughter of Julia and Nate Hydukovich.

In addition to honoring Youth of the Month, the Menomonie Optimist Club provides a dictionary to every third grade student in Dunn County, hosts the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event, sponsors the Menomin Meander, a family-friendly bike ride, and has carried out work projects at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area for over 40 years.