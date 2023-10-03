Glenwood City Public Library News 10-4-23

We would like to take this time to acknowledge everyone who came to the Spaghetti Dinner, on September 21. Barry Milune put in an immense amount of time and hard work making homemade meatballs and spaghetti sauce for all to enjoy. The food was amazing because of you. I also would like to call out to Vickie Schmidt for the beautiful basket she made for the drawing and for all your support you have given us through the years. The Friends of the Library put on an amazing dinner to help with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the group is amazing. Stop by the library if you would like more information on how to join the Friends of the Library or how you could help out.

Special Events:

• Halloween Party – October 26 | 4:30-6:30. We will have pizza, drinks, games, and crafts. Open to all kids.

Monday Craft Night – Monday’s from 4:00-6:00. Our Monday Craft Night is open to all ages. If you are unable to attend and would like to try these projects at home please call and we will be happy to give you the recipe/instructions. These are free events, pictures might be taken during the craft for our Facebook Page, and children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult.

October 2 – Pumpkin People

October 9 – Pumpkin Yarn Craft

October 16 – Bat Silhouettes

October 23 – Witch Broomstick

October 30 – Pool Noodle Monsters

Peter Rabbit’s Storytime – Every Friday – 10:00-11:00

Afternoon Book Club – Meets on the First Monday’s of the Month at 12:30 in the library. Call today and reserve your copy.

November 6 – The Redbird Christmas by Fannie Flagg

December 4 – A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

January 8 – To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Friends of the Library Book Club – Meets every 4th Monday of the Month at 7:00. Call today to reserve your copy.

October 23rd – The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon

Special Craft Days – These are crafts that will be happening on Saturdays and are geared towards Teens through seniors. Also, for these crafts you will need to sign up for space is limited. Please call (715-265-7443), email (gclibrary@glenwoodcitylibrary.org) or Facebook message to reserve your spot. This event is Free, and pictures might be taken during the craft for our Facebook Page.

October 5 – 6:00 – Pumpkin Candle Holders

October 19 – 6:00- Fresh Fall Scented Candles

November 16 – 6:00 – Sequins Christmas Ornament

Other News:

Watch the City’s sign for our events

Check out our Facebook Page and our Website, glenwoodcitylibrary.org for upcoming events.

If you have a program request please give Rochel a call at 715-265-7443.