Fight national blood and platelet shortage: make a Red Cross donation appointment now

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., (Sept. 26, 2023) — The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood and platelet shortage and asks the public to book a time to give as soon as possible. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets. The Red Cross offers three ways to make a donation appointment that can help save lives:

• Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

• Visit RedCrossBlood.org

• Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

The Red Cross experienced a significant blood and platelet donation shortfall in August, contributing to the current blood and platelet shortage. To ensure the blood supply recovers, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to meet hospital and patient needs.

“When blood and platelet supplies drop to critical levels, it makes hospitals and the patients they are treating vulnerable – especially if there is a major accident or emergency medical procedure that requires large quantities of blood during a disaster,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross.

As a thank-you, those who come to give Oct. 1-20, 2023, will receive a $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

The Red Cross provides community blood drives and donation centers across Wisconsin. Those who may have previously given at a local business blood drive are encouraged to book a time to give at one of these locations:

Boyceville: 10/16/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Boyceville, 1039 Nordveien Drive

Colfax: 10/25/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, 108 S. Main St, PO Box 524

Menomonie: 10/9/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr

10/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Menomonie Leisure Services Center, 1412 6th St E

10/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Alliance Church of Menomonie, 502 21st St. N

10/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1100 9th Street East

10/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church Menomonie, 1306 Wilcox St.

Baldwin: 10/19/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Western Wisconsin Health, 1100 Berglsien St

Glenwood City: 10/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 615 Maple St.

New Richmond: 10/19/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church New Richmond, 218 County Rd. K

10/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus New Richmond, 155 E. 4th St.

Roberts: 10/5/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cross Lutheran Church, 1246 Cty Rd TT