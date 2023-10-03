Dunn County: Sharps Containers & Disposal

Dunn County Wisconsin – Starting on September 26, 2023, the Dunn County Health Department will begin distributing sharps containers that can be returned for proper disposal. Pick up and return containers to the Dunn County Health Department, Menomonie.

There will be a limited number of 1 gallon sharps disposal containers available to the community for free. This project has been fully funded by the Community Foundation of Dunn County.

“Proper disposal of medical waste, including sharps, ensures the safety our community and the environment” – KT Gallagher

Sharps Disposal Facts:

• It is not safe to put needles and other sharp medical items in the trash, recycling or medication collection drop boxes and is also against the law.

• Recap or re-sheathe discarded sharps to help prevent needle sticks.

• Place the sharps in hard, puncture-resistant containers with secure lids or caps. (Plastic Detergent Bottles, Bleach Bottles, Branded Sharps Containers).

• Visibly label the sharps container with the words “biohazard,” “infectious waste” or “sharps”.

• When the container is full, sealed and labeled, store it out of reach of children and dispose of it properly.

Stay Informed:

To learn more about proper sharp disposal: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/HealthWaste/HouseholdSharps.html

The Dunn County Health Dept. offers a Needle Exchange program to residents: www.co.dunn.wi.us/health-nutrition; 3001 US Highway 12 East, Suite 032, Menomonie, WI 54751; 715-232-2388, Fax: 715-232-1132, TTY: 715-232-1116; www.co.dunn.wi.us