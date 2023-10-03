C-EM girl golfers finish second in WIAA Division 2 regional
CADOTT — After handily winning the CloverCroix Conference tournament and ultimately its first-ever conference championship just a week earlier, the Colfax-Elk Mound girls’ golf cooperative found the script flipped following the conclusion of WIAA Division 2 Regional tournament hosted by Stanley-Boyd at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott last Wednesday, September 27.
Bloomer, who had finished as the runner-up in the previous week’s conference tournament and second overall in this year’s CloverCroix race, won the regional championship when it finished with a dozen less strokes than runner-up Colfax-Elk Mound on the challenging Whispering Pines fairways and greens.
The Blackhawks tallied a 399 in the 18-hole tournament while Colfax-Elk Mound finished with a 411. Those two teams, along with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, who placed third with a 456 in the six-team meet, advanced to the sectional meet which was held Monday, October 2 at Clifton Highlands Golf Course near Prescott.
Rounding out the regional field were Barron (483), Stanley-Boyd (584) and Mondovi (615).
Elk Mound’s Belle Kongshaug continued her dominate sophomore season. After claiming the top spot in all nine CloverCroix nine-hole meets as well as the 18-hole conference tournament, Kongshaug, who was the Division 2 state runner-up a year ago, won the individual regional championship at Whispering Pines after shooting an even-par 72, 18 shots ahead of runner-up Kaitlyn Bohl, a Bloomer senior. Kongshaug shot a 37 on the front nine and then shaved two strokes off on the back nine to finish with a 35.
The Blackhawks, however, had its top four golfers all finish ahead of Colfax-Elk Mound’s number two golfer senior Selena Clickner to secure the team title.
Clickner, who shot a 59 on her first nine holes slashed eight strokes off her final nine-hole tally of 51 and signed out with a 110. C-EM sophomore Gabi Amble shot a 56 and 58 for a final score of 114. Senior Josie Seehaver was just a stroke back with a 115 which included a 62 on holes one through nine and a 53 on holes ten to 18. The locals’ fifth and final competitor, sophomore Isabelle Baier, carded a 133 after shooting a 62 on the front nine and a 71 over the back nine holes.
Three other individuals, from non-qualifying teams, also earned sectional berths. They were: junior Hailie Knudtson of Osseo-Fairchild, who shot a 92 to place third and Ladysmith seniors Michelle Wallin and Katrina Stanger. Wallin placed fourth with a final tally of 93 and Stanger shot a 104 to take eighth.
Colfax-Elk Mound’s entire squad played in the sectional meet where the first two teams and top three individuals, who are not members of a qualifying team, will earn berths in the State Tournament which will be held next Monday and Tuesday, October 9 and 10, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.