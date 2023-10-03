Boyceville harriers run in Cumberland Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CUMBERLAND — A few days before running in Spring Valley last week, the Boyceville boys’ and girls’ cross country teams traveled north to participate in the Cumberland Invitational.

In the meet, which was held at the Timberland Hills/CASTA Ski Trails on Tuesday, September 26, the Boyceville girls placed fourth with a score of 130 while the boys’ team tallied a 191 to finish in eighth place. Nine full teams competed in both varsity races.

Senior Jaden Stevens placed 20th in 23:43.8 and sophomore Ashlyn Maska was 21st with a time of 23:51.0. Those two had the top finishes for Boyceville’s varsity runners in Cumberland.

Freshman Ellie Engeman finished in 24:14.9 to place 27th, sophomore Halle Tonn crossed the finish line in 25:12.9 to take 30th, freshman Sydney Larson was 34th in 25:22.1 and Layla Score, also a freshman, placed 56th in 29:45.5.

Bloomer freshman Ciara Hartman won the girls race in 18:34.8. There were 67 girls in the race. The Bloomer girls won the race with a score of 26.

Junior Michael Montgomery had the top finish for the Boyceville boys. He placed 22nd in 20:47.9. Sophomore Isaac Williams took 26th in 20:56.6. Freshman Nicholas Keeley ran a 22:17.1 to take 42nd, sophomore Forest Bettendorf was 51st in 23:34.0, juniors Aidan Madison (25:40.7) and Dominic Anderson (25:44.6) were 69th and 70th, respectively. Sophomore Victor Pattermann took 72nd in 26:35.4 and freshman Jace Traxler ran a 29:59.7 to place 77th.

Bloomer had the top three finishes led by senior Anders Michaelson who won the boys’ race in 17:06.0. Like their female counterparts, the Blackhawk boys won the championship with a low score of 24 points.

The Boyceville girls’ middle school squad picked up yet another first-place finish in Cumberland. The Bulldogs tallied a 68 to beat runner-up Cameron who finished with an 86.

Brielle Jeske took fifth in 11:43.4 and teammate Brooklyn Talmage finished in sixth place with a time of 11:45.0. Blake Jeske ran a 12:11.7 to finish 13th, Katy Maska came in 17th in 12:45.0 and Ella Engeman placed 27th with a time of 13:14.9.

There were 132 runners in both the girls’ and boys’ middle school races.

Seventh-grader Clayton Score finished fourth in 10:19.5 to led the boys who finished in ninth place.