Glenwood City school board approves many items

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

GLENWOOD CITY — Although Monday evening’s meeting lasted just over an hour, the Glenwood City school board approved several items including expenditures for repairs and maintenance to the district’s boilers and tunnels as well as overhead equipment and bleachers in the high school gymnasium, the purchase of software, a trip to the National FFA convention, updates to school board policies, pay scale for substitute teachers and support staff, contracted services with CESA #11 and changes to the board’s 2023-24 meetings calendar.

The board gave a nod to spending $38,265 to repair and replace items on the district boilers and fix leaks in the main hydrolic system that is located in the tunnels on the north side of the high school building.

Also approved was a contract with NEOLA to do a comprehensive update of the board’s policies and guidelines. The service will cost $16,150 with the district making six payments of $2,720 over a period of 30 months.

The high school gym will receive some much needed attention following a recommendation by district administrator Patrick Olson, which the board approved. For nearly $8,500, H2I Group out of Minneapolis, MN will provide two days of labor to repair and grease all pivot joints and ensure proper operation of overhead gym equipment such as basketball hoops and do the same to the bleachers including tightening handrails and seats.

Changes to the board’s schedule of meetings were also green-lighted during the September 25 regular meeting. For several years, the board has met on the second and fourth Monday of each month except during November, December, June and July when it convenes once a month. At Monday’s meeting, board members unanimously approved going to a once-a-month format with meeting dates schedule most often on the fourth Monday. Working sessions will also be scheduled throughout the year.

Approval was also given for students to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis October 31-November 4 and the DECA Emerging Leadership Conference on November 12 and 13.

Winter sports coaches will be receiving a bump in their pay this year. A 12 percent increase for varsity head coaches along with an eight percent raise for varsity assistants and five percent increases for middle school coaches was approved. The new seasonal rates will be $5,340 for varsity head coaches, $3,560 for assistants and $2,225 for middle school coaches.

The substitute teacher handbook and pay scale were approved as well. Substitute teachers will receive $140 per day and $75 for a half day. Subs for support staff will be paid at a rate of $15 per hour.

The board also approved:

•Spending $8,100 for Odysseyware for kindergarten through 12th grade.

•A parent volunteer list for homecoming that includes Andrea McVeigh, Kay Lee, Lisa Krueger, Chuck Draxler, and Holly and Patrick Olson.

•A temporary lice policy and changes to the board’s policy for student fundraising.

•Contracted services with CESA #11.

•Hiring Ben DeGross as a full-time bus route driver.

•A posting for a paraprofessional to work 35 hours per week.