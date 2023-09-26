Bulldogs have busy week on volleyball court

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team barely had time to catch their collective breath between matches as it played eight matches in five days including a pair of tournaments.

And although Boyceville finished just 3-5 in those competitions, the young squad gained some valuable experience.

The Bulldogs opened the week playing a conference match in Elk Mound last Tuesday, September 19, where the Mounders earned a three-set sweep. Two days later in a triangular at Clayton, Boyceville swept both the host Bears and Mellen. On just one day’s rest, the squad traveled to Cameron for an invitational and finished 1-4 but that one win avenged an earlier 5-set loss to conference rival Colfax.

Boyceville, now 0-2 in conference and 8-11 overall, hosts a pair of conference contests this week. Elmwood-Plum City was in the Dog House last evening (September 26) and rival Glenwood City comes to town on Thursday.

Elk Mound

Facing perennial power Elk Mound on its home court in a Dunn-St. Croix conference match on Tuesday, the Bulldogs pushed the Mounders in the first two sets before tiring in the third.

Although Elk Mound prevailed in three sets, the first two were close affairs. Boyceville lost 22-25 and 19-25 before losing its energy in the third set and falling 12-25.

In the match, Boyceville finished with 16 kills. Chelsi Holden led with five, Cora Leslie registered four and Zoey Hellendrung tallied three. Delaney Olson topped the team with 15 of its 16 assists, Mercedes Barstad had three of the Bulldogs’ eight service aces with Olson contributing three. Defensively, Barstad had nine digs, Hellendrung six, Aubry Malean four and Holden and Olson three apiece. Cora Leslie finished with two block assists.

Clayton Triangular

Boyceville was all business when it visited Clayton Thursday, September 21 to take part in a triangular meet.

Boyceville swept both opponents that evening, beating Clayton by scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 15-6 and Mellen 26-24, 25-22 and 15-6.

In the Clayton match, Boyceville finished with 22 digs led by Holden and Hellendrung with five and four, respectively. Olson continued to be the team leader in assists with 15. Holden also had four aces and Leslie three to top the team which finished with 13 against the Bears. The Bulldogs had 37 digs in the contest with Holden coming up with ten and Barstad eight.

Against Mellen, Holden again led in kills with ten while Aubrey Malean and Lucy Wheeldon finished with four each. Olson was the assists leader with 20 of the team’s 25 and Barstad was tops in aces (4) and digs (12).

Cameron Invitational

Despite a 1-4 finish at the Cameron Invitational Saturday, September 23, the Bulldogs gained great experience against some top area squads and got a bit of revenge in the process.

Boyceville’s lone win, a 2-1 victory over Colfax, avenged a 5-set loss to the Vikings in conference play a week earlier.

After dropping the first set to Colfax 25-15, Boyceville rallied to win the final two sets and match – 25-16 and 15-11. Boyceville finished the contest with 21 kills and 44 defensive digs. Holden had six of those kills, Wheeldon added five and Malean and Hellendrung each had four. Hannah Dunn had a third of the digs as she finished with 14. Holden also had a pair of solo blocks against the Vikings.

Unfortunately, Boyceville came up empty-handed in its other four matches in Cameron losing in straight sets to Rice Lake (13-25, 13-25), Cameron (20-25, 14-25), Prairie Farm (16-25, 4-25) and Fall Creek (16-25, 10-25), who won the invitational with a perfect 5-0 mark.

In those four matches combined, the Bulldogs had 35 kills, 32 assists and 77 digs.