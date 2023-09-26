Boyceville harriers run in Cadott Invitational and Durand-Arkansaw Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Boyceville cross country teams had an opportunity to compete last week on two courses that will host championship races in October.

The Bulldogs ran in the Cadott Invitational on Tuesday, September 19 which was held at the Whispering Pines Golf Course which will host the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet for a second consecutive year on October 21. The Lady Bulldogs finished sixth while their male counterparts placed 14th.

A couple of days later, Boyceville joined nearly two dozen other schools to run in the Durand-Arkansaw Invitational which was held Thursday, September 21 on the Rolling Greens Golf Course. The Dunn-St. Croix Conference championships will be held on the Durand golf course on October 12. In this meet, the Boyceville girls copped a fourth-place showing and the boys took seventh.

The Boyceville middle school girls’ team kept its season-long win streak intact as it won the team championships at both the Cadott and Durand-Arkansaw Invitationals.

Boyceville runs in Spring Valley this Thursday and at Amery next Tuesday, October 3.

Cadott Invitational

The Boyceville girls scored 156 points to place sixth out of field of 11 complete squads at the Cadott Invitational. The boys finished 14th out of 14 teams with a score of 309.

With 104 runners competing on the Whispering Pines Golf Course last Tuesday, September 19, senior Jaden Stevens placed 29th to led the Boyceville girls. She finished the 5K course in a time of 23:08.96. Sophomore Ashlyn Maska ran a 23:27.05 to finish 33rd, freshman Ellie Engeman ran a 23:30.89 to come in 36th, another freshman Sydney Larson took 45th in 24.22.01 and sophomore Halle Tonn was the Bulldog fifth runner as she crossed the finish line in 24:40.43 to take 48th. Freshman Lyla Score placed 81st after running a 27:41.63.

The Lady Bulldog finished with 156 points, 102 points more than the winning team from Eau Claire Regis who posted a 54.

Cameron freshman Inez Schmidt was the top individual finisher with a time of 19:59.30.

Junior Michael Montgomery ran a 20:52.48 to place 49th and sophomore Isaac Williams was 50th in 20:55.27 to pace the Boyceville boys.

Freshman Nicholas Keely ran a 22:53.98 to take 83rd, sophomore Forest Bettendorf was 85th in 23:00.25, juniors Aidan Madison and Dominic Anderson were 127th and 128th, respectively with times of 27:22.75 and 27:48.31 and freshman Jace Traxler finished 134th with a time of 35:04.0.

The middle school girls had a trio finish among the top seven to help them edge Stanley-Boyd 53 to 56 for the team championship. Brielle Jeske was fourth, Blake Jeske took sixth and Brooklyn Talmage came in seventh. In addition, Katy Maska was 14th, Ella Engeman took 40th, Lydia Day was 43rd, Danica Score placed 44th, Kendall Pomasl was 50th, Hannah Bensend finished 84th, Bianca Anderson came in 86th and Elizaberth Tegart was 89th.

The middle school boys were led by a fifth-place finish by Clayton Score. Tegan Lydon was 20th, Logan Monfort came in 32nd, Treylyn Heinz took 37th, Easton Lange finished 44th, Harry McGee grabbed 48th, Noah Bohn was 52nd, Sawyer Wirth placed 55th, Brady Maska was 57th, James Webb took 71st and Christopher Madison placed 74th and Aiden Feeney was 75th.

The middle school boys’ team collected 96 points to place third.

Durand-Arkansaw Invite

Ashlyn Maska (22:56.87) and Jaden Steven (23:00.53) placed 14th and 15th, respectively, to help the Boyceville girls finish fourth at the Durand-Arkansaw Invitational.

The girls actually finished in a tie for third with Elk Mound but lost the tiebreaker when the Mounders sixth-place runner finished before the Bulldogs.

Ellie Engeman took 25th in 23:50.63, Sydney Larson was 30th in 24:06.92, and Halle Tonn finished 51st with a time of 25:03.46, Sarah Stoveren ran a 28:34.27 to place 102nd and Layla Score was 104th after a run of 28:56.93.

Lili Klinkhamer form St. Croix Central won individual title in 20:33.50 to help lead the Panthers to the team win with a low score of 39 points.

The Boyceville boys placed 13th out of 15 teams with a score of 314.

Michael Montgomery finished 32nd in 20:26.23 to post the boys best finish of the day. Isaac Williams came in 61st with a time of 21:30.29, Nicholas Keely ran a 22:41.82 to take 86th, Forest Bettendorf came across the line in 23:05.66 for 95th, Aidan Madison was 120th in 25:10.41 and Dominic Anderson took 138th with a time of 26:54.19.

Glenwood City won the boys’ team championship with a score of 68. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, led by individual champion Owen Hamholm who won in 17:28.52, placed second with 85 points.

The Boyceville middle school girls added another first-place finish to their tally after scoring 48 points to best Altoona who finished with 63 points. Top finishers on the day were Brielle Jeske (7th, 13:06.41), Brooklyn Talmage (8th, 13:07.01), Blake Jeske (10th, 13:26.60), Katy Maska (11th, 13:34.14) and Ella Engeman (28th, 15:05.11).

The middle school boys finished seventh with 162 points. Tegan Lydon was 22nd in 13:30.80 and Riley Naughton took 25th in 13:49.70 to pace the younger Bulldogs. Noah Monfort (52nd, 14:27.30), Brady Maska (60th, 14:49.10) and Easton Lange (65th, 15:13.20) rounded out Boyceville’s top five.