UW-River Falls to host Powered by Electricity event on Sept. 23

River Falls, Wis. – An upcoming free event at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls will showcase the importance of moving toward more electric power as a way to boost sustainability efforts.

The third annual Powered by Electricity is Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Hall, 410 S. 3rd St., River Falls. It will be both outside the building and in the North Hall Auditorium on second floor. Food will be available for purchase.

Electric vehicles (EVs) will be available to test drive, along with roundtable discussions at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. with electric vehicle owners. Attendees can learn more at electric cooperative information stations and can watch demonstrations of electric tools and equipment. Children’s and family activities will also be offered. A session on residential solar and battery storage is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. in the auditorium.

“Events like Powered by Electricity help us prepare ourselves and our community for a more sustainable future,” said Mark Klapatch-Mathias, coordinator of the UW-River Falls Sustainability Office.

The event is a partnership with UW-River Falls and the St. Croix Electric Cooperative, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services, and Hope for Creation. It is part of National Drive Electric Week, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the benefits of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Powered by Electricity is a great opportunity for people to learn about electric vehicles and tools, according to Rob Dooley, president and CEO of St. Croix Electric Cooperative. Electric-powered devices are becoming more common amid climate concerns and as the federal government has increased funding for electric initiatives.

“We often get questions about EVs and this offers an opportunity for attendees to test drive a variety of vehicles and see if an EV is right for them,” Dooley said.

With rapidly changing technology in electrified transportation and equipment, the event offers an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and updates, said David Chavie, energy innovation and operational technology manager for Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services.

“It is important, especially for residents in rural areas, to have a resource for answering their questions about EV charging, taking advantage of new rebates, and how to navigate the increasing trend toward electrification in many aspects of modern life,” Chavie said.

The Powered by Electricity event is another sign that sustainability is an important focus at UW-River Falls, Klapatch-Mathias said. Interest in the topic by students continues to drive sustainability initiatives on campus, he said.

“Sustainability is a core value at UWRF and partnering with other organizations to bring events like this to our campus and community demonstrates our ongoing commitment,” Klapatch-Mathias said.

For more information about the event, call 715-425-4333 or email sustainability@uwrf.edu