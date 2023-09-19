Boyceville spikers lose to Pepin/Alma, Colfax

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Boyceville volleyball team came away empty-handed in a pair of matches last week.

Looking to build some momentum for the start of the conference season later in the week, the Bulldog spikers made the long trek to Alma High School Monday, September 11 where they challenged the Eagles of Pepin/Alma.

The Bulldogs were swept in three sets by the Eagles.

Three days later, Boyceville returned home to welcome a shorthanded Colfax squad in the Dunn-St. Croix opener. With the Vikings’ senior middle hitter and all-conference performer Jeanette Hydukovich sidelined with an ankle injury, the Bulldogs were looking to pull off the upset in the Thursday, September 14 match. Boyceville appeared on its way to doing just that when it took a two sets to one advantage. But Colfax rallied to win the final two sets and the match.

The Bulldogs have a full calendar this week with a conference match at Elk Mound last evening, a quad in Clayton on Thursday and the Cameron Invitational Saturday before heading back into Dunn-St. Croix action when Elmwood/Plum City comes to the Dog House next Tuesday, September 26.

Pepin/Alma

A long trip to Alma on Monday, September 11 became even longer when the Bulldogs were dominated in three sets by the host Eagles.

Boyceville lost 19-25, 19-25 and 17-25 to Pepin/Alma.

Chelsi Holden finished with 11 of the Bulldogs 22 kills in the match versus the Eagles. Delaney Olson collected 19 of the team’s 22 assists and added four service aces.

Defensively, Boyceville came up with 62 digs. Aubrey Malean collected 19 of those, Holden and Hannah Dunn had 13 apiece and Olson finished with ten.

Boyceville also had four blocks, one each by Holden, Malean, Lucy Wheeldon and Cora Leslie.

Colfax

Boyceville lead by as many as four points several times in the first set of its Dunn-St. Croix opener at home versus Colfax Thursday, September 14.

The Vikings, however, tied the match five different times – 9-9, 12-12, 14-14, 16-16 and 19-19 – before they took their first lead. After Colfax went ahead 23-20, Boyceville called a time out and was able to win the next two points to close to within a single point of the Vikings at 23-22. But, a pair of Brynn Sikora kills sealed a 25-22 Colfax win.

Set two was another close affair with the squads exchanging leads several times. After a 16-16 deadlock, Boyceville scored three straight points prompting Colfax to ask for a timeout. Following the timeout, Colfax closed within 18-19, but Boyceville won six of the final seven points to take the win 25-19.

Colfax took a slight lead early in the third set, but like the previous two games, the Bulldogs and Vikings battled back-and-forth for the advantage. With the score knotted at 13 apiece, Boyceville went on a run taking 12 of the next 15 points to earn a 25-16 victory and a two sets to one lead.

In the fourth set, the Vikings broke an early 2-2 tie and never trailed again en route to a 25-18 win to tie the Bulldogs at two sets each.

In the final set, Colfax won a string of points on the service game of senior Jada Anderson to take an 11-2 lead. After a Boyceville timeout, the Bulldogs scored a pair of points. Colfax, however, responded with four straight winners to take the fifth set and match win 15-4.

Holden registered 14 of Boyceville’s 34 kills against Colfax. Olson finished with 29 assists, Cora Leslie added a team-leading trio of ace serves.

On the defensive side of the net, Boyceville tallied 76 digs. Mercedes had 23 to lead the Bulldogs, Olson came up with 15, Malean 14 and Holden had a dozen.