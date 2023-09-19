Boyceville cross country teams race in Rice Lake, host home invitational

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Boyceville cross country program is experiencing a renaissance of sorts this season. Both the boys’ and girls’ high school teams have complete squads and are showing improvement with each meet. The middle school has two dozens runners highlighted by a girls’ squad that has finished first in ever meet they had raced in to date.

This year’s development was put to the test last Tuesday, September 12 when they competed in annual UW-Barron County Invitational at Rice Lake which is one of Northwestern Wisconsin’s premier cross country competitions that draws nearly 1,000 runners from some three dozen schools. All four Bulldog teams placed in the event, with the middle school girls copping first place, their middle school male counterparts were 12th while the high school girls and boys finished sixth and 11th, respectively, in the small school division.

The Bulldogs then capped a week of homecoming festivities by hosting their annual Boyceville Invitational Saturday morning, September 16 which was followed by the homecoming football game that same afternoon.

Boyceville has a pair of invitationals on its docket for this week. The Bulldogs ran in Cadott on Tuesday and will head to Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand, site of next month’s Dunn-St. Croix conference championships, Thursday for a multi-school meet. They will race in Cumberland next Tuesday, September 26.

UW-Barron County Invite

Featuring nearly 1000 runners and three dozen schools competing in large and small school divisions, junior varsity and middle school races, the UW-Barron County Cross Country Invitational hosted by Rice Lake High School last Tuesday, September 12 is one of the Northwestern Wisconsin premier prep running events.

With 214 boys and 191 girls participating in the combined large and small school varsity race, the Boyceville girls finished sixth out of nine teams that competed in the small-school division with 112 points while the Bulldog boys placed 11th in a field of 13 with a tally of 272.

Senior Jaden Stevens was the Boyceville girls top varsity finisher in Rice Lake as she placed 65th among 191 high school racers. She ran a 22:15.56. Freshman Ellie Engeman cracked the top 100 when she took 83rd in 22:37.62 on the 5K course. Another freshman, Sydney Larson, was the Lady Bulldogs’ third runner to cross the finish line last Tuesday taking 117th in 23:44.40. Rounding out the varsity team were senior Sarah Stoveren with a time of 26:54.43 which was good for 162nd and freshman Layla Score who took 168th in 27:16.11.

Six boys ran in the varsity race for Boyceville. Junior Michael Montgomery had the top finish as he placed 130th in a field of 214 racers after completing the course in 20:16.47. Sophomore Isaac Williams ran a 20:19.35 to take 134th, Nicholas Keeley, a freshman, took 146th in a time of 20:52.75, sophomore Forest Bettendorf ran a 21:58.02 to take 173rd, junior Aidan Madison was 203rd with a time of 24:42.64 and freshman Jace Traxler was the Bulldogs’ sixth and final finisher with a time of 27:03.99 to take 209th.

Ladysmith took the varsity girls’ small school crown while Grantsburg topped all teams for the boys’ small school title.

Boyceville had 11 runners compete for the girls’ middle school squad which finished atop the 19-team leader board with 80 points. Sixth-grader Brielle Jeske was the Bulldogs’ top middle girls’ runner as she took eighth in the 3,000 meter run with a time of 12:24.48. Brielle’s older sister, Blake Jeske, an eighth-grader, was 15th in 12:42.71. Eighth-grader Brooklyn Talmage ran a 12:46.84 to place 17th, Katie Maska (13:11.33), a seventh-grader, and eighth-grader Ella Rubusch (13:26.12) rounded out the top five with finishes of 27th and 33rd, respectively.

The Boyceville middle school boys, who had 13 runners, finished 12th with a score of 300. They were led by seventh-grader Clayton Score who ran to a seventh-place showing in 11:04.78.

Boyceville Invite

Cool temperatures that created a heavy fog early Saturday morning, September 16 gave way to a clear and sunny sky around the time the annual Boyceville Cross Country Invitational got underway at 10 a.m.

Near ideal conditions greeted runners from the five schools that competed in the event.

Just two teams scored in the girls event with Boyceville (41) taking second to winner Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (17).

Ellie Engeman and Ashlyn Maska led the Lady Bulldogs. Engeman ran a 22:56.06 to take sixth while Maska took seventh in 23:01.25. Jaden Stevens was 11th in 24:17.27 followed by Halle Tonn in 12th with a 24:30.79, Sydney Larson ran a 25:48.82 to take 14th and Lyla Score finished 15th in 27:41.66.

On the boys’ race, Boyceville placed third with 67 points. Glenwood City won the event with a perfect score of 15 and Assumption was the runner-up with 54 points.

The Boyceville boys were led by Michael Montgomery’s time of 19:58 which was good for ninth place. Isaac Williams (20:57.97), Nicholas Keeley (21:27.23) and Forest Bettendorf (21:41.13) finished 15th, 16th and 17th, respectively. Aidan Madison took 23rd in 23:49.23, Victor Pattermann crossed the finish line in 25:16.10 to take 28th, with Dominic Anderson taking 29th in 25:19.53 and Jace Traxler finished in 28:07.64 for 32nd.

The Boyceville girls’ middle school team won again as Brielle Jeske (4th, 14:05.62), Brooklyn Talmage (5th, 14:24.10), and Katie Maska (7th, 14:45.83) all had top ten finishes in the 3,200 meter race.

In the boys’ middle school race, Clayton Score took third in 12:37.77 and Tegan Lydon placed 5th in 13:52.52 to help the Boyceville boys finish in second.