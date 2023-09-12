Somerset man dies in ATV crash

STAR PRAIRIE – A Somerset man has died in a ATV accident.

Shane M. Connor, 54 of Somerset, was fatally injured in a single ATV crash that occurred Labor Day in the Town of Star Prairie.

According to a news release, the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 7:58 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023, reporting an ATV crash in the 800 block of 205th Ave, in the Town of Star Prairie.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a 2004 Polaris in the roadway, which had been operated by Connor. The release stated that Connor had been traveling westbound on 205th Ave, when it appeared he struck a deer and was ejected from the ATV.

Life saving measures were performed at the scene, and he was flown to Regions Hospital. Connor died on September 5th as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wisconsin DNR in their investigation of this incident. Law enforcement was also assisted at the scene by the New Richmond and Somerset Fire Departments, New Richmond EMS, Star Prairie and Somerset First Responders, Somerset Police Department and air medical from Life Link III.

This incident is the eighth fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2023.

This incident remains under investigation.